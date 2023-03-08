Status: 03/08/2023 11:18 p.m

FC Bayern Munich has reached the next round in the Champions League against Paris St. Germain. As in the first leg, a goal by a former PSG star was decisive on Wednesday (March 8th, 2023). Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the lead – in the end Serge Gnabry scored to make it 2-0.

The initial phase showed just how exciting this duel between two top favorites for the title in the Champions League was. FC Bayern Munich and Paris St. Germain literally stalked each other, let the ball run in their own ranks, but avoided any form of risk. There were hardly any dangerous situations, Kylian Mbappé was used twice with good prospects, but his actions (2nd/19th) were neither purposeful nor too precise. And the only real shot on goal by Leon Goretzka (16th) was not a big problem for PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma either.

After 20 minutes, both teams had around 50 percent possession of the ball, both completed around 90 percent of their passes, there were hardly any tackles, almost no fouls and even fewer chances to score. It was obvious to Bayern that they didn’t have to after the 1-0 win in the first leg, but that Paris still had plenty of time.

A trio saves against Messi

Halfway through the first round, however, the game opened up. Paris then had the first really big opportunity to take the lead. Danilo Pereira passed across to Lionel Messi, who failed at three Bayern players. First, Alphonso Davies’ tackle prevented the world champion from scoring, then goalkeeper Yann Sommer threw himself in between, and finally Matthijs de Ligt blocked the shot in front of the line before Sommer could pick up the ball (25′).

Munich also became braver – but botched a situation in which a goal was more than promising. Kingsley Coman went through the right touchline, but failed to see Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting penetrating the penalty area with total freedom. The Frenchman held the ball for a moment and then crossed far too imprecisely (26th) – instead of the possibility of making it 1-0, there was once again no danger for the Paris goal. That only happened six minutes later, after Jamal Musiala asserted himself in a confined space and challenged Donnarumma from too acute an angle (32′).

Sommer careless, de Ligt heroic

But things got dramatic in the 38th minute: after a back pass, Sommer dribbled completely unnecessarily just before his own goal and finally frittered away the ball against Vitinha. Luckily for Bayern, the Portuguese shot so easily from 16 meters that De Ligt had the opportunity to prevent the goal from being scored with a splendid tackle (38′).

It was the last thrilling scene of a half that had to be seen as the calm before the storm. An example of this was the appearance of Mbappé, who only had the ball 13 times and was unable to win any of his duels. More had to come from the superstar and his team after the break to be able to reach the quarter-finals.

Cheering after the tackle: Matthijs de Ligt after his save against Paris.

Bavaria cheers – but only briefly

Instead of Paris, however, Bayern stormed in at the beginning of the second half. Musiala put through to Choupo-Moting after great dribbling, but he missed the shot and had to be blocked at the last moment. Joshua Kimmich came up with a margin shot, but shot the striker, who was still complaining in front of the opposing goal (50th).

A little later, cheers erupted in the arena. Musiala again presented for Choupo-Moting, who scored the first goal of the evening with a header (52nd) – which, however, was not recognised. Because Müller actively straddled the ball shortly before Donnarumma after the header, the referee team led by Daniele Orsato decided it was offside.

Bayern celebrates again – and rightly so this time

What had been hinted at in the past few minutes then happened in the 61st minute: Marco Verratti dribbled in his own penalty area and lost the ball to Müller and Goretzka, whose cross pass Choupo-Moting used unhindered to give Bayern the lead. Verratti wanted to see a Munich offense this time too, but there was no foul play. And so, as in the first leg, Kingsley Coman, a former PSG player, scored against his former club.

Sommer made some amends shortly thereafter. After a corner, Sergio Ramos headed the ball, which the FCB goalkeeper was able to deflect past his goal with a strong reflex (64′). Sommer was also there when Mbappé shot in the near corner (67th).

Paris without danger despite Bavaria’s negligence

But overall, Bayern had the Mbappé/Messi duo well under control. And so the question arose as to how PSG, who had not scored in the first leg, should still be able to turn things around. It threatened the fifth knockout round in the past seven years. And the next really bitter bankruptcy against Bayern after the final in the 2019/20 season, which Munich won 1-0.

However, Julian Nagelsmann’s team made it unnecessarily exciting. Substitute Leroy Sané had three chances to decide the game between the 70th and 76th, but hesitated too long in all three situations. But his colleagues also missed a number of such opportunities. However, the impression that Paris could punish this did not arise.

Gnabry provides the final point

Only Sergio Ramos caused another dangerous moment in front of the Bayern goal. The Spanish central defender headed in again after a dead ball, but this time the ball landed just wide of the goal (82′). Shortly before the end, Davies saved Munich’s victory against Mbappé (88th) – which then turned out to be clear.

Serge Gnabry (l) sealed Bayern’s progress with the 2-0.

After a counterattack, there was a co-production between two substitute players. Joao Cancelo advanced to Serge Gnabry, who finally ended the game 2-0 (90th). Former PSG stars Coman and Choupo-Moting had already decided beforehand.