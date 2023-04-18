Champions League: FC Bayern Munich, Tuchel plans the miracle against Manchester City

Tuchel plans the gradual Bayern miracle against ManCity
Can Bayern manage a sensational quarter-final turnaround against Manchester City in the Champions League? Coaches Thomas Tuchel and Benjamin Pavard are planning a special appearance. An attacker is back.
Thomas Tuchel sees his recently criticized Bayern stars challenged with a footballing and mental top performance in the desired quarter-final sensation. “It’s about finding the faith, having the faith. But believing does not mean dreaming,” said the 49-year-old coach of FC Bayern Munich on the evening before the second leg on Wednesday (9 p.m. / DAZN and in the WELT live ticker) against Manchester City. In the Allianz Arena it is then necessary to make up for the 0:3 from the first leg in order to progress. “We are responsible for sparking the spark,” said Tuchel. Back is the recently injured attacker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who is also a candidate for the starting XI.
“If we manage to win both halves, anything can happen,” said Tuchel. But you also need a little bit of luck for such great deeds. “There are moments that make decisive things out of small moments,” said Tuchel. “We can’t ask for a miracle. It would be almost a miracle if we make it.”
When addressing the team, you have to find a “realistic level” after a 0: 3 in the first leg, said the coach. The 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim didn’t help “that we believe in ourselves 100 percent,” said Tuchel.
“Such a comeback is possible”
The team struggled to show confidence. “We have seen in the past that such a comeback is possible,” said French defender Benjamin Pavard. “We know what we can do with our audience behind us.” Pavard hopes that Munich can still avert the third quarter-final knockout in a row in the Champions League. “We are ready for the game. We know the first leg wasn’t good. Now we have our fans behind us and we will do everything to make it,” said the 27-year-old.
There are a few role models for miracles in the knockout phase, such as Jürgen Klopp with Liverpool and Sadio Mané, who was still storming for the Reds at the time, in the 4-0 win against FC Barcelona in the 2019 semifinals great player,” said Pavard. Tuchel will decide whether the Senegalese, who was last suspended for a game, will play against City.