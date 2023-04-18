Champions League: FC Bayern Munich, Tuchel plans the miracle against Manchester City

Thomas Tuchel sees his recently criticized Bayern stars challenged with a footballing and mental top performance in the desired quarter-final sensation. “It’s about finding the faith, having the faith. But believing does not mean dreaming,” said the 49-year-old coach of FC Bayern Munich on the evening before the second leg on Wednesday (9 p.m. / DAZN and in the WELT live ticker) against Manchester City. In the Allianz Arena it is then necessary to make up for the 0:3 from the first leg in order to progress. “We are responsible for sparking the spark,” said Tuchel. Back is the recently injured attacker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who is also a candidate for the starting XI.

“If we manage to win both halves, anything can happen,” said Tuchel. But you also need a little bit of luck for such great deeds. “There are moments that make decisive things out of small moments,” said Tuchel. “We can’t ask for a miracle. It would be almost a miracle if we make it.”

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

When addressing the team, you have to find a “realistic level” after a 0: 3 in the first leg, said the coach. The 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim didn’t help “that we believe in ourselves 100 percent,” said Tuchel.

“Such a comeback is possible”

The team struggled to show confidence. “We have seen in the past that such a comeback is possible,” said French defender Benjamin Pavard. “We know what we can do with our audience behind us.” Pavard hopes that Munich can still avert the third quarter-final knockout in a row in the Champions League. “We are ready for the game. We know the first leg wasn’t good. Now we have our fans behind us and we will do everything to make it,” said the 27-year-old.

also read

There are a few role models for miracles in the knockout phase, such as Jürgen Klopp with Liverpool and Sadio Mané, who was still storming for the Reds at the time, in the 4-0 win against FC Barcelona in the 2019 semifinals great player,” said Pavard. Tuchel will decide whether the Senegalese, who was last suspended for a game, will play against City.