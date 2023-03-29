Status: 03/28/2023 7:21 p.m

With the tailwind from the victory in the Bundesliga top game against Wolfsburg and the first leg success at home against Arsenal, FC Bayern wants to make the semi-finals in the premier class perfect.

On Wednesday evening (9 p.m./live report to listen to) For the women of FC Bayern Munich, the second leg against Arsenal WFC in the quarter-finals is about a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Magull: “We won’t let the 1-0 blind us!”

After 1-0 win in the first leg it is up to the team of head coach Alexander Straus to take advantage of the good starting position and move into the next round. “We’re not blinded by the 1-0 win in the first leg, it’s still very close. Of course we have a bit of an advantage, but we won’t speculate on a tight result or a draw,” said international Lina Magull ahead of the second leg at the Emirates Stadium in London.

As Bundesliga leaders to London

The Munich women are late on Saturday a 1-0 in the league took the lead in the table against the German champions from VfL Wolfsburg. That gives the Bayern women an additional boost: “Of course it’s good for self-confidence to beat the eternal league rivals again. We’ll take this good feeling into the upcoming games,” said the 28-year-old runner-up -European Champion Magull.

In the semifinals of the premier class, Wolfsburg would be the next opponent – if Munich’s permanent rival prevailed against Paris Saint-Germain at home on Thursday. VfL also won the first leg 1-0. And on April 15, the women of Wolfsburg will once again be the opponents of the Bayern women in the DFB Cup semifinals in Munich.

Final training in Munich

Contrary to the original plan, coach Alexander Straus’ team completed the final training session in Munich because the plane had technical problems on Tuesday.

The long-term injured players Linda Dallmann (ruptured syndesmosis ligament) and Giulia Gwinn (ruptured cruciate ligament) are not available to the coach against Arsenal. In addition, the two defenders Carolin Simon (muscular problems) and Tainara (ankle problems) are also out. But Straus doesn’t let that discourage him: “The players are currently dealing with the enormous strain in a great way. I’m just very proud of how the team is performing and giving everything in every game despite the numerous games.”

Last year, FC Bayern was eliminated by Paris in the quarter-finals, and Munich has never won the title in the premier class.

