Champions League final: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan in the live ticker

Manchester City are the big favorites going into the Champions League final against Inter Milan. The English can complete the treble with a win. Or is there a big surprise in Istanbul? The game in the live ticker.

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan takes place in Istanbul on Saturday. Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are determined to make history. For City it would be the first triumph in the premier class.

MAnchester City doesn’t want to know anything about being a favorite before the Champions League final against Inter Milan. “What happened this season or in the past is not important,” said coach Pep Guardiola before the premier class showdown on Saturday (9 p.m. CEST/ZDF and DAZN): “It is important to deliver the best possible performance. That will make the difference.”

His players understood the coach. “The biggest mistake we can make is forgetting that it’s a final,” said defender Rúben Dias. In such big games there is “no favourite”, said the Portuguese: “You can only be a favorite if you step onto the lawn and start doing things.”

When it came to the question of whether Man City’s first Champions League triumph was a dream or an obsession, coaches and players were not on the same wavelength. “Maybe both,” replied star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, while for Guardiola it’s “absolutely a dream come true”. The Spaniard promised the City fans: “We are ready.”