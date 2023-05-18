Champions League: Four goals beat Real Madrid and Manchester City to advance to the final 2023-05-18 14:27:29.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Zhang Wei

Manchester City, which is at home on the 17th, was unstoppable. They beat the defending champion Real Madrid 4:0 in the second round of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, thus advancing to the final with a total score of 5:1, and will compete with Inter Milan for the championship.

“Blue Moon”, which drew 1:1 with “Galaxy Battleship” in the first round, completely suppressed their opponents at home, and beat Real Madrid, who had reached the top of Europe 14 times, to no avail. In the 23rd minute, Bay Silva received De Bruyne’s through shot and shot through Courtois’s ten fingers. After that, the German general Gundogan’s shot hit the Real Madrid player and happened to bounce in front of Be Silva in the middle of the penalty area; the position was just right, and the Portuguese midfielder easily scored with a header without jumping up, and the score became 2:0. Throughout the first half, the always sharp Real Madrid striker faced Manchester City’s outstanding defense with little to do.

After the start of the second half, Real Madrid, whose offense improved a bit, still struggled to make a real breakthrough; De Bruyne took advantage of a free kick in the 76th minute and made another wonderful pass into the penalty area. Akanji headed back and the ball hit Militao. Then bounce into the net nest. So far, Real Madrid players seem to have no desire to fight. Alvarez, who came off the bench for less than two minutes, scored another victory with a low shot in the 91st minute, fixing the score at 4:0.

On June 10, Manchester City will play Inter Milan in Istanbul, Turkey. This is the second time Spanish coach Pep Guardiola has led Manchester City to the Champions League final. In the 2021 final, they lost 0:1 to Chelsea.