Champions League game canceled after deadly riot

The UEFA Champions League third qualifying round match between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb has been called off after violent clashes by Croatian supporters left one dead. UEFA announced this decision after consultation with local authorities. The game in Athens was scheduled for Tuesday evening and is now scheduled to be added on August 19th.



A Greek fan died in Athens on Monday evening. The 22-year-old was seriously injured by several knife wounds and died, the Greek broadcaster ERTnews reported, citing the police. There were 96 arrests.

Dinamo strongly condemned the excesses of their own fans. “Such acts are not in line with the values ​​and ethics that we represent as an association and community,” the association said in a statement.

The UEFA Champions League match between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb has been canceled after serious riots by Croatian hooligans with one fatality.

UEFA calls for speedy sentencing

“UEFA strongly condemns the appalling events that took place in Athens last night and resulted in the loss of one life. We would like to express our deepest sympathy to the family of the victim, AEK Athens and his fans and reiterate that violence has no place in our sport. We expect those responsible for this horrific act to be arrested and brought to justice without delay,” UEFA said in a statement.

Greek police intervened too late

Despite an agreement between the clubs not to allow away fans to the games, between 150 and 200 hooligans entered Greece overland on Monday, media reports. The television showed mobile phone videos of a convoy of minibuses and cars on the highway between northern Greece and Athens. It was initially unclear why the Greek police did not intervene at the border or later on the motorway.

Dinamo supporters rioted in the Athens suburb of Nea Filadelfia, where the game should have been played at the Opap Arena. TV footage showed fans burning garbage cans and dry branches, smashing cars and shop windows, and fighting Greek supporters. Eight people were injured and taken to the hospital.

“We will do everything we can to clarify how this could have happened,” said Greek State Secretary Thanasis Kontogeorgis on TV channel Skai. Citizen Protection Minister Giannis Oikonomou canceled a meeting planned for Tuesday with the Albanian Interior Minister because of the incidents and traveled back to Athens.

