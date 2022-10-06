The Norwegian opens the way to goleada City, Ancelotti on autopilot: poker for Dortmund at the last of Lopetegui, sacked by Sevilla

The usual Haaland knocks out Copenhagen, while Rodrygo and Bellingham drag Real and Borussia Dortmund. On matchday three of the Champions League group stage, Manchester City win 5-0 against the Danes. Guardiola’s team is on 9 points in group G: Borussia Dortmund chases with 6, thanks to a 1-4 win at Sevilla. A narrow victory (2-1) for Ancelotti against Shakhtar: in group F the Spaniards are first, +5 over the Ukrainians and +3 over Leipzig, who overcame Celtic in the afternoon (3-1) with a brace from Andre Silva.

REAL MADRID-SHAKHTAR DONETSK 2-1 — Carletto enjoys the plays of his trident, which drags Real Madrid to full points in group F. For 40 ‘the Bernabeu match is one-way and Rodrygo puts the signature on the first two goals. The 21-year-old scored in the 13th minute with a shot from the edge of the area, then invented the pocket for Vinicius’ 2-0. The Brazilians and Benzema are never satisfied, but while chasing the trio they suffer the goal of 2-1: in the 39th minute Shakhtar reopens the match with a semi-reverse from Zubkov. In the second half the blancos manage the advantage, taking home three precious points.

LIPSIA-CELTIC 3-1 — After the defeats in the first two European matches, Leipzig beat Celtic and found the first useful result of the season in the Champions League. The Germans dominate already at the start of the race, dragged by the usual Nkunku. The Frenchman eats a goal, then scores another with a splendid lob. The referee cancels it for offside, but the 1-0 really comes in the half hour. Central cut again by Nkunku, who dribbles the goalkeeper and supports the net. Celtic’s response is too timid, even if in the 47th minute Jota scores the 1-1 with a shot from the center of the area, left deserted by the German defenders. The draw did not last long because, in the last half hour, Leipzig went wild. Szboloszai splits Celtic’s defense in two, Andre Silva takes advantage of it: the former AC Milan player scores a brace, stamping the final 3-1. See also Xu Xin: Slowly "getting old" and most looking forward to mixed doubles

SEVILLE-BORUSSIA DORTMUND 1-4 — Last bitter for Lopetegui on the Sevilla bench. The Spanish coach was in fact sacked by the Spanish club after the defeat against Borussia Dortmund of the baby phenomena: Moukoko, Adeyemi and Bellingham, captain at 19. The Germans landed in Andalusia showing off their best jewels and, from the very first minutes, pressed hard on the accelerator. At 6 ‘a change of play by Bellingham ends directly on the feet of Guerreiro who enters the area, passes Navas and shoots under the crossbar for the 1-0. En-Nesyri and Carmona spoil the balls of the possible 1-1, Borussia instead makes no mistake and at the interval is already 3-0: Bellingham doubles after a good personal action, Adeyemi signs the trio with an empty net shot. In the second half it’s a whole other challenge. En-Nesyri stands out on a corner and scores the 1-3, Sevilla change their attitude and the match becomes spectacular. The formations face each other openly, Lopetegui enters the Papu Gomez and Lamela to look for the turning point. Nothing to do, because his defenders in the 75th minute leave Brandt alone in the center of the area: on a cross from Moukoko, the 26-year-old scores the final 1-4.

MANCHESTER CITY-COPENAGHEN 5-0 — Ordinary administration. For the City and, above all, for the usual Erling Haaland. The Norwegian only needed 7 ‘to score: Cancelo’s low-shot cross, a first-intention right-footed shot and 1-0 for the English. Grabara, the Copenhagen goalkeeper, keeps him in the game as well as he can. He saves on Haaland, Grealish and associates, but at the end of the first half he sinks too. A tap-in from the former Dortmund is worth the 2-0 goal, an own goal by Khocholava irremediably condemns the Danes. At 55 ‘Mahrez transforms the 4-0 penalty and Guardiola takes the opportunity to make room for the “canterani”: Palmer, Lewis and Wilson-Esbrand enter, making the very titular players catch their breath. Julian Alvarez also celebrates in the final, with the first goal of his career in the Champions League. See also AFC Champions League: China's Guangzhou lost to South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai jqknews

October 5, 2022 (change October 6, 2022 | 00:51)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

