At 3:00 a.m. on October 6th, Beijing time, the third round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage ushered in a focus battle. Manchester City played at home against Copenhagen. In the first half, Haaland completed a double bang, and Hochorava accidentally made an own goal. In the second half, Manchester City got a penalty kick and Mahrez took the penalty. Then, Mahrez assisted Alvarez to score his first goal in the Champions League. In the end, Manchester City defeated Copenhagen 5-0 and ranked first in the group with a three-match victory.

In the 3rd minute, Gomez shot from outside the penalty area and the ball hit Dias wide.In the 7th minute, Cancelo sent a low ball from the right to the penalty area. Harland scored with his right foot and Manchester City 1-0.

In the 12th minute, Grealish made a straight pass, and a low shot in front of the B seat popped up at the goal post. In the 17th minute, Mahrez made a cross from the right, and Haaland jumped high in the penalty area and shook his head to attack the goal and was blocked by the goalkeeper.

Two minutes later, Mahrez passed the ball, Gundogan’s low shot was saved by the goalkeeper, Manchester City quickly organized a second attack, and Mahrez’s strong shot was once again blocked by the goalkeeper. In the 23rd minute, Manchester City passed the ball into the penalty area from the left, and Haaland turned around and shot with his left foot and was blocked by the goalkeeper.

A minute later, Grealish avoided the angle and curled the shot and was held up by Grabala with one palm. In the 32nd minute, Gundogan made a straight pass, Grealish shot near the penalty area line, and Grabala made another wonderful save.

In the 33rd minute, Manchester City took a corner kick and the first point was knocked out. Gomez volleyed from the outside and was saved by the goalkeeper. Haaland easily made up the empty goal and Manchester City 2-0.

In the 39th minute, Grealish passed the ball, Gomez kept up with the long shot, and when Hochorava stretched his foot to block the shot, he accidentally made an own goal, Manchester City 3-0.

In the 44th minute, Cancelo made a cross, and B seat stopped the ball and pushed the shot high. At the end of the half, Manchester City led Copenhagen 3-0.

In the 51st minute, Palmer shot a cold arrow outside the penalty area, and Grabala flew to resolve.In the 55th minute, Stamenic pulled a foul in the penalty area, Manchester City won a penalty kick, Mahrez made it overnight, Manchester City 4-0.

In the 71st minute, Grealish made a straight pass, and Alvarez turned around and shot from a small angle and hit the post.In the 76th minute, Mahrez passed the ball from the right, and Alvarez shot in front of the goal, Manchester City 5-0.

In the 79th minute, Grealish rubbed the shot slightly wide of the far corner. In the 83rd minute, Grealish volleyed slightly wide.

In the 90th minute, Mahrez took a corner kick, and Gomez volleyed again and was saved by Grabala. At the end of the game, Manchester City beat Copenhagen 5-0 and ranked first in the group with a three-match victory.

The lineup of the two teams:

Manchester City (433): 31-Ederson/7-Cancelo (57 minutes, 82-Lewis), 3-Dias, 14-Laporte, 21-Sergio-Gomez/20 – Bernardo Silva (66 minutes, 97- Esbrand), 8- Gundogan, 10- Grealish/26- Mahrez, 9- Haaland (46 minutes, 80- Palmer), 19-Alvarez

Copenhagen (433): 1-Grabala/2-Dix (66 minutes, 22-Ankersen), 5-Hojolawa, 3-Vavro, 34-Christiansen/8-Johannesson , 12-Le Lager (79 minutes, 6-Christian-Serrensen), 35-Stamenich/7-Klason (66 minutes, 17-Mukairou), 29-Karamocco ( 46 minutes, 27-Jensen), 15-Dalami (55 minutes, 30-Haraldsson)

