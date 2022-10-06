Home Sports Champions League – Haaland doubles Mahrez’s pass and Manchester City 5-0 home victory jqknews
Haaland scores twice

At 03:00 on October 6th, Beijing time (20:00 on the 5th, local time in the UK), the third round of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Group G started. Manchester City beat Copenhagen 5-0 at home, and Haaland scored twice. Jochorava made an own goal, Mahrez passed a shot, and Alvarez scored.

Manchester City rotated 5 people, and Haaland continued to start. In the 7th minute, Cancelo made a low pass from the right, and Haaland swept into the net from 11 yards. In the 32nd minute, Manchester City’s corner kick was cleared, Gomez’s volley in front of the penalty area was saved, and Haaland made a supplementary shot into the empty goal, 2-0. In the 39th minute, Gomez’s strong shot in front of the penalty area was blocked and deflected twice.

In the 54th minute, Stamenic fouled Laporte in the penalty area and Mahrez scored a penalty, 4-0. In the 76th minute, Mahrez made a pass from the right side of the penalty area, and Alvarez scored from close range, 5-0.

Manchester City (4-4-2): 31-Ederson; 7-Cancelo (57′, 82-Lewis), 3-Dias, 14-Laporte, 21-Gomez; 26- Mahrez, 8- Gundogan, 20- Bernardo (66′, 97- Esbrand), 10- Glares; 9- Haaland (46′, 80- Palmer), 19 – Alvarez

