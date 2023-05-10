Champions League: Haaland’s father taken out of the box during the semifinals

While his son bites his teeth at Real Madrid’s defense on the pitch, Alf-Inge Haaland takes on Spanish fans in the stands. Apparently, it’s not just about verbal dropouts. Security guards have to step in.

Alf-Inge Haaland caused a scandal when his son Erling performed in Manchester City’s Champions League semifinals at Real Madrid. The former City professional had to be led out of his VIP box by security forces during the game.

FIt was not a good evening for Erling Haaland, 22. In the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid, Manchester City’s Norwegian striker failed to score. In general, the game passed Haaland for long stretches when it was 1-1. The attacker collected two shots on goal and just 21 ball contacts.

“Haaland doesn’t produce things alone, so you have to get the people around you well under control. In that case, it felt easy,” said Antonio Rüdiger, who had Haaland firmly under control together with his defensive colleague David Alaba.

His father, Alf-Inge Haaland, on the other hand, was not in control. The 50-year-old ex-professional (including Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, Manchester City) caused a real scandal on the sidelines of the game in the stands. Video recordings show how father Haaland and a male companion in the Madrid stadium react to calls from Real fans with derogatory and sneering gestures. You can hear the devotees chanting, among other things, “Fuera, fuera!” (Out, out). During the “Dummkopf, Dummkopf” chant, the Norwegian demonstratively puts his hands to his ears and smiles.

As reported by Spanish journalists, Haaland Senior is said to have even thrown peanuts in the direction of the Spanish supporters. Before the situation escalated completely, he was taken away from his box in the VIP area by security guards during the game. He and his companion waved goodbye to the fans again.

Without going into detail, Alf-Inge Haaland admitted the incident. “We had to leave because the Real Madrid fans weren’t happy with the 1-1 draw,” the 50-year-old wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. The fans would have reacted when he and his companion celebrated Kevin De Bruyne’s equalizing goal (67th).

Haaland’s incident with the fans is also piquant because it could have an impact on his son’s footballing future, who has scored 51 goals in 47 games this season. Although the former Borussia Dortmund striker has a high-paying contract in Manchester until 2027, he is repeatedly associated with the Spanish record champions. At least his father would have had a difficult time with Real Madrid fans. Haaland’s father gave a “terrible picture” that was in contrast to the sportsmanship “that his son usually shows on the field,” commented the trade journal “Mundo Deportivo”. .