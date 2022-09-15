Original title: Champions League – Haaland kills old master Stones World Boman City 2-1 Dortmund

At 3:00 a.m. on September 15th, Beijing time, the second round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage ushered in a focus battle. Manchester City played at home against Dortmund. In the first half, the two teams fell into a stagnant battle and neither achieved anything. In the second half, Reus assisted Bellingham to break the deadlock. Subsequently, Stones World Wave scored to equalize the score, and Cancelo’s coquettish instep assisted Haaland to score a go-ahead goal. In the end, Manchester City reversed Dortmund 2-1 and won two consecutive victories in the group stage.

In the 15th minute, Mahrez made a cross from the right, and Sule made a key header to make a clearance. Two minutes later, Dortmund counterattacked, and Ozjan evaded the angle and then the shot was confiscated by Ederson.

In the 25th minute, Cancelo received a pass from his teammate and shot directly from outside the penalty area. In the 33rd minute, Grealish cut in from the left and shot and was blocked by Bellingham.

In the 35th minute, Haaland scored the ball, Grealish cut in from the left and shot directly and was blocked by the defender again. At the end of the first half, the two teams were temporarily tied 0-0.

In the 52nd minute, Dortmund counterattacked quickly. Reus dunked the defender and shot, but the ball went wide.In the 55th minute, Dortmund took a corner kick. Reus stopped the ball and sent the ball to the goal. Bellingham headed the goal and Dortmund 1-0.

In the 65th minute, De Bruyne sent a precise over-the-top pass, and Harland’s shot hit the near post and popped out.In the 79th minute, Stones bombarded the goal outside the penalty area, and the ball flew directly into the net, Manchester City 1-1.

In the 81st minute, Cancelo sent a coquettish curve ball from the outside of the instep. Harland flew in front of the goal and sent the ball into the net, Manchester City 2-1.

In injury time, Mullen broke into the penalty area and shot wide. At the end of the game, Manchester City reversed Dortmund 2-1 and won two consecutive victories in the group stage.

The lineup of the two teams: Manchester City (433): 31-Ederson/7-Cancelo, 25-Akanji, 5-Stones, 6-Ake/8-Gundogan (57 minutes, 20- Bernardo Silva), 16-Rodri, 17-De Bruyne/26-Mahrez (57 minutes, 47-Foden), 9-Haaland (90 minutes, 4-Phillips) , 10 – Grealish (57 minutes, 19 – Alvarez)

Dortmund (433): 33-Meier/24-Meunier, 25-Sule, 15-Hummers, 13-Guerrero/6-Ozjan (87 minutes, 27-Adeyemi), 23-Emre-Can, 22-Bellingham/11-Reus (87 minutes, 18-Mukoko), 20-Modest (77 minutes, 4-Schlotterbeck), 7 – Reina (61 minutes, 21 – Mullen)

(Why is it yellow again)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: