Like a game of Tetris. It wasn’t enough for Antonio Carraro to win over Mulhouse 3-0 with partials closed clearly ahead to ensure that he kept Eczacibasi behind, as regards the set quotient which ensures a better position in the second phase draw. Indeed, the Turkish team with yesterday’s victory is at 1.49 while Antonio Carraro at 1.36. It remains only to see how Egonu and his companions will behave today. And if, as the Roman poet Virgil used to say, only those who are convinced they can do it win, yesterday evening the Gialloblù showed some good things.

Santarelli lined up the sextet made up of Haak, Wolosz, Cook, Gray, De Kruijf, Squarcini and De Gennaro. The start of the match was not the most brilliant as the French forced the panthers to attack three times before finalizing the 1-0. On the first transalpine advantage (5-6), from the sidelines, Santarelli invited his girls to use their heads. Subsequent actions were a continuous rubber band that finally snapped with Cook’s good batting turn: the Gialloblù thus escaped to +7, a score supported by Alexa Gray’s plays. Sub-network Squarcini’s shots were seen again, followed by the “usual” Haak who made the panthers take off (20-11).

Without finding particular obstacles Antonio Carraro closed the first set. Mulhouse subsequently tried to change course at the start of the second with Paradzik’s good serving which gave the French team a breather (0-3), a race that ended after a few exchanges. The Gialloblù then continued on their way to victory, finding substance thanks to the block that closed off the French attacks on several occasions, albeit without finalizing, and more substance in defense which gave peace of mind in the reconstructions (16-10). With the partial in the safe, Wolosz and Haak left the field to Carraro and Plummer, reviewed in the opposite guise. From his hands came the block of 18-13, closely followed by two other blocks guessed by “The Queen”.

At this point, even Moki allowed himself a small whim who, with an attack on his knees, from the second row, gave the yellow and blues the set point. Cook then closed the partial. Still the American, at the start of the third set, opened the ball for Antonio Carraro who was able to resist the innumerable French aces (7 in all) bringing more substance to the taraflex in defense and attack. The advantage acquired thanks to Gray’s brace in attack (5-3) then allowed the Gialloblù to control the progress of the set. The panthers seemed to succeed in everything: the walls by Wolosz and De Kruijf (16-7) are valuable. Santarelli thus opted again for a small turnover, making the same change as in the second set.

At 19-13 Carraro, after a few shots defended by the French, also called Squarcini to the chair who with cunning, and a small punch, grounded the ball of the definitive +7. Also thanks to the serve, Mulhouse closed the disadvantage on the yellow and blues by five lengths, thanks to some dunks by Cook read by the opposing defence. Santarelli thus ran for cover closing the substitution and making Haak and Wolosz return to the field who with a final block gave his team success and the mathematical passage to the second phase.