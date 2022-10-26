Home Sports Champions League, Inter: La equal at Lukaku
The Belgian returns after the injury to his left thigh that kept him away from the pitches for two months and immediately finds the goal. In addition to qualification, Inter are celebrating the return of their number 90

An evening of celebration for Inter who snatches the pass for the second round, a special evening for Romelu Lukaku who returns to the field with his teammates. He hadn’t worn the Nerazzurri shirt from the match against Lazio on 26 August, he hadn’t even taken the field at the San Siro since the match against Spezia six days earlier. Exactly two months later came the first call-up and the hug with their fans.

We are around the fifth minute of the second half when the San Siro ignites. The result is already 2-0 and no technical gesture on the pitch is particularly noteworthy. Romelu Lukaku simply got off the bench to start his warm-up. In the general ovation of the whole stadium, number 90 glances in the stands, sees his son to whom he sends a kiss: the emotion is there and no one intends to hide it.

Minute 83, another ovation, Lukaku finally enters the field in place of Lautaro Martinez, also today among the best in the Nerazzurri ranks. The two embrace at the time of the substitution and San Siro has eyes only for the number 90.

The Belgian took four minutes to find the goal: exchange with Correa in the penalty area, low left foot and 4-0 goal. The joy belongs to the whole team, the Belgian runs to the bench and hugs Dimarco. Immediately after he tries to repay the courtesy, putting the Argentine in goal, but walled by Stanek, goalkeeper of Viktoria Plzen. The game ends without the 5-0, but all the Nerazzurri are fine with that. After the triple whistle, an exchange of words with the opposing goalkeeper and then again the hug of all the teammates that make him the protagonist of the post-match celebrations.

October 26, 2022

