March 16, 2023 at 21:38 PM

Inter Milan returns to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after 12 years

[Netease Sports News]At 4 o’clock in the morning on March 15th, Beijing time, the second round of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League 1/8 finals, Inter Milan played away against Porto. Both teams failed to score in the first and second half. Pepe received his second yellow card and was sent off before the end of the game. In the end, the two teams drew 0-0. Inter Milan, which won the first round of the match between the two sides, finally eliminated Porto with a total score of 1-0, and advanced to the top 8 of the Champions League after 12 years.

Inter Milan defeated Porto 1-0 in the first round of the Champions League 1/8 finals between the two teams. Before that, Inter Milan eliminated Porto with a total score of 4-2 in two rounds in the 2004-05 UEFA Champions League 1/8 finals. In the end, the two teams drew 0-0.

Inter Milan (352): 24-Onana/95-Bastoni (74’6-De Vrij), 15-Achelbi, 36-Damian (79’37-Skriniar )/32-Dimarco (70’33-Dambrosio), 22-Mkhitaryan, 20-Charhanoglu, 23-Varrera (79’77-Brozovic), 2 -Dumfries/9-Dzeko (70’90-Lukaku), 10-Lautaro-Martinez.

Porto (433): 99-Diogo Costa/12-Zaydu (84’22-Wendel), 5-Marcano, 2-Cardoso, 11-Pepe Jr./16-Gruy Odd, 8-Uribe (84’19-Namaso), 46-Ostaquio (70’20-Andre Franco)/13-Garreno, 9-Taremi, 30 – Evan Nielsson (70’29 – Tony Martinez).

