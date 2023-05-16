Champions League, Inter Milan 1-0, the Nerazzurri conquer the final – Football

news-txt”>

Inter beat Milan 1-0 in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final and is the first finalist of the top European competition. The winning goal at San Siro was scored by Lautaro Martinez in the 29th minute of the second half. In the first leg, Inzaghi’s team won 2-0

ANSA.it Goal: in the st 29′ Lautaro (ANSA)

THE breaking latest news

After Herrera, Invernizzi and Mourinho, now it’s Simone Inzaghi’s turn. The Emilian coach is the fourth coach to take Inter to the Champions League final and after the success against Milan in the semi-final he is enjoying the moment, after the many criticisms of recent months. “In the next few days we will realize, for us it was a dream, but we have always believed in it. An extraordinary course, winning a derby in the semifinal in this way brings satisfaction”, Inzaghi’s words after the success. “Real Madrid or Manchester City? They’re two of the best teams in Europe, the first leg was balanced. I’m happy for us, I’ll watch the game with interest tomorrow.”

And then the message for the future: “I have a contract for next year too, evenings like tonight tie you even more to the environment. My staff and I, like the players, work very hard. It was a dream and now it has come true, but there is still one final to play. The president of Inter Steven Zhang is also celebrating. “Lifting the cup? Anything is possible, anything can happen in 90 minutes. We believe in it. Inzaghi will be Inter’s coach for many seasons. I’ve worked with many coaches even though I’m only 31, Inzaghi is special and then he’s the only one who has never asked me for players”.

Stefano Pioli, on the other hand, has a bitter taste, who did not fail to compliment his Nerazzurri rivals. “Inter played better than us in the two games and deserved the final. We missed out in the first 15 minutes of the first leg. We hoped to do better. We have to finish the season well. It would have been exceptional to reach the final, even if only who wins it counts”, the words of the Rossoneri coach. And also the patron Gerry Cardinale, founder and managing partner of RedBird, the owner fund of Milan, congratulated Inter. “On behalf of Milan, I want to congratulate the entire Inter team and their fans for two well-played matches. We wish them all the best for the final in Istanbul”. A dig at the owners instead comes from the technical director Paolo Maldini. “The gap with Inter is real, in the last four games there has been no match. Vote for the season? It would be 8. We said it last year: we are not yet structured to fight in two competitions, we told the press and our owners, they know it very well. Being back so high must be exploited, also economically, by investing to remain among the top four and do well in Italy”, concluded Maldini.