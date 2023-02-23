Home Sports Champions League: Inter Milan beats Porto
Champions League: Inter Milan beats Porto

by admin

Original title: Champions League: Inter Milan beat Porto

On February 22, Inter Milan player Barrera (front) and Porto team Matthaus scrambled in the game.

On the same day, in the first round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in Milan, Italy, Serie A Inter Milan beat Portuguese Super League Porto 1-0 at home.

On February 22, Inter Milan player Barella (left) and Porto player Senusi fought in the game.

On February 22, Inter Milan player Damian (left) competed with Porto player Galeno in the match.

On February 22, Inter Milan player Mkhitaryan (right) and Porto player Taremi fought in the game.

On February 22, Inter Milan player Barrera (middle) competed with Porto players Mateus (right) and Galeno in the match.

On February 22, Inter Milan player Gosens (right) and Porto player Mario scrambled in the game.

On February 22, Inter Milan player Lukaku celebrated after scoring a goal.

On February 22, Inter Milan player Damian (left) and Porto player Galeno fought in the game.

On February 22, Inter Milan player Lukaku (left) celebrated after scoring a goal.

On February 22, Porto player Otavio (first from left) was sent off by the referee with a red card.

On February 22, Inter Milan player Lautaro (front) and Porto player Marcano scrambled in the game.

