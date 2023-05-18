Original title: Champions League: Inter Milan defeated Milan with a total score of 3:0 to advance to the final

In the UEFA Champions League semi-final second round on the 16th, Inter Milan defeated AC Milan 1-0 in the “derby” and advanced to the Champions League final with a total score of 3:0. Lautaro scored the winning goal.

The Nerazzurri, who are in good shape recently, have won seven consecutive victories in all competitions, and Milan, which lost the first round, is obviously far more stressed than their opponents. At the beginning of the game, the two teams fought fiercely, but missed the score several times, and finally ended the first half with 0:0.

In the 74th minute, Lukaku, who came off the bench, cooperated with teammate Lautaro to disperse the opponent’s defense in the penalty area. The latter seized the opportunity to hit the close corner and finally broke the deadlock. Inter Milan finally advanced to the final with a total score of 3:0.

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi said after the game: “The players showed strength, determination, attacking desire and concentration. They are fantastic. We played four ‘derbies’ since January and finally won. Milan is the defending champion of the league, and its strength should not be underestimated, but our players played so well that it is worth enjoying this night. Since April 1, our schedule has been extremely tight, with games every two to three days, but We still managed to reach two finals and get back on track in Serie A. Tomorrow I will watch with great interest the match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, they are also the strongest teams in Europe, and I am very happy that we have reached the final.” (Li Mengqing)