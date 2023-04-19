Champions League: Inter Milan fixes city derby

Inter Milan are the last Italian side to win the Champions League in 2010 and are poised to repeat the feat. Nicolo Barella (14′), Lautaro Martinez (65′) and Joaquin Correa (78′) scored for the Italians, who won last week’s quarter-final first leg 2-0.

Fredrik Aursnes (38′), Antonio Silva (86′) and Petar Musa (95′) scored the goals for Portugal’s record champions, but they weren’t enough to jeopardize Inter’s 5-3 aggregate score.

Benfica started as Schmidt teams usually do: with aggressive pressing. But that didn’t pay off at first – on the contrary. After 14 minutes, the question of promotion was basically resolved. Instead of taking an early lead, the Portuguese fell behind.

Barella puts Inter on winning ways

Barella hooked a Martinez assist in the box and then flicked the ball beautifully with the left past Benfica goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos into the Kreuzeck. But the guests didn’t give up. From then on, Inter seemed a bit too passive and that was punished.

Reuters/Alessandro Garofalo



Aursnes headed the equalizer out of nowhere from a Rafa Silva cross. Then Benfica pushed for the lead and tried hard. But at the latest after Martinez made it 2-1 (65th), Benfica’s hopes of reaching the CL semifinals for the first time were completely dashed. In the closing stages, Joaquin Correa (78′) made it 3-1, the late goals from Portugal by Antonio Silva (86′) and Petar Musa (95′) changed nothing.