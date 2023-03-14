Status: 03/14/2023 11:03 p.m

After a zero number at FC Porto on Tuesday evening (March 14th, 2023), Inter Milan are back in the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in twelve years. In the end there was plenty of aluminum luck.

With a bit of luck and skill, the Italian Cup winners drew 0-0 at FC Porto and successfully defended their 1-0 lead from the first leg. After city rivals AC had submitted, both Milan’s top clubs are now represented in the last eight, as they were last in 2006.

Gosens is missing with a calf injury

Inter, who had to do without national player Robin Gosens (Wade), had to survive one or the other tricky situation with the Portuguese champions. Under the direction of World Cup final referee Szymon Marciniak (Poland), the Nerazzurri, opponents of Bayern Munich (0:2/0:2) in the group stage, showed a concentrated defensive performance.

The advancement of the three-time Champions League winner was also a triumph for coach Simone Inzaghi, who has been heavily criticized after eight league defeats.

Porto without defender and playmaker

Porto sorely missed key players like the injured captain Pepe or the suspended playmaker Otavio. Former Hertha player Marko Grujic missed a good opportunity (76′) and hit the bar in a wild final phase (90’+6), Mehdi Taremi hit the post (90’+5). Pepe saw yellow-red (90 + 7).

A curious scene occurred at the beginning of the second half. Inter-professional Denzel Dumfries fell to the ground in a duel with Galeno, held on to his pants and tore them down – his opponent was briefly in his panties, the internet boiled over.

draw on Friday

Which opponent Inter meets in the quarter-finals will be seen on Friday. Then UEFA will draw the pairings for the quarter- and semi-finals in Nyon, Switzerland.