Champions League: Inter Milan walk effortlessly into the final against Milan

Inter Milan are in the final of the Champions League. After winning the first leg, Inter are going all out in the second leg against AC Milan. Whatever the opponent in the final is called: The Italians go into the game as blatant outsiders.

Inter Milan is reaching for the European football crown again 13 years after the Champions League triumph over FC Bayern. Thanks to a semi-final win in Milan’s “Euroderby” over city rivals AC Milan, the ripped-off Nerazzurri advanced to the final in Istanbul. Coach Simone Inzaghi’s team won the second leg of the semi-finals 1-0 (0-0) thanks to Lautaro Martinez – the world champion got married at the weekend and left his team through his goal after the 2-0 win in the first duel 74 minutes cheering again. The AC sold expensively for a long time, but could not crack a sovereign inter-defensive.

For the sixth time in the club’s history, Inter is in the final of the Champions League or the European Champion Clubs’ Cup. Against Manchester City or Real Madrid, who will contest the second semi-final on Wednesday (9 p.m. / DAZN and in the WELT live ticker), the fourth premier class success is to come on June 10 in the final on the Bosporus. The Milan team last managed to do that in the 2010 final in Madrid against Bayern (2-0).

Lautaro Martinez scores the goal of the evening Those: AFP/ISABELLA BONOTTO

In San Siro nothing less than fate was at stake for the two arch-rivals – at least that’s what the “Gazzetta dello Sport” announced in a powerfully fatalistic way. In contrast to the first duel, when Inter was in the lead with two goals after just over ten minutes and showed off the opponent, this time a duel developed on an equal footing.

Milan remains too harmless

Milan took the initiative, determined to turn the duel around after all. A look at history shows that the task was huge: so far only one team had managed to catch up two or more goals after a semi-final first leg (Liverpool made up for a 0-3 draw in Barcelona in 2019 with a 4-0 win at home ). Coach Stefano Pioli was optimistic.

Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana (11th minute) thwarted the nominal guests’ first big chance by Brahim Diaz – but because the action was preceded by a foul by Milan defender Theo Hernandez on European champion Nicolò Barella, a possible goal would probably have been withdrawn by VAR. At the other end, just Barella forced AC keeper Mike Maignan to do a brilliant job; Referee Clement Turpin from France whistled for offside.

Inter are celebrating their first Champions League final since 2010 Those: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO

The fans and plenty of football celebrities in the stands, such as Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin or several old professionals, got to see shortly before the break why AC Milan was so excited for Rafael Leão’s comeback. In the first leg, the Portuguese missed out on injury – now, after one of his irresistible sprints, he appeared alone in front of Onana, but fired just wide of the far post from a tight angle (38′).

Inter a class better

In addition to Leão, the German U-21 international Malick Thiaw was also a new start and faced Argentina’s world champion Martinez and ex-Bundesliga professional Edin Dzeko – the outstanding scorer of the first leg – in central defense. Just Dzeko was about to take the lead again, but Maignan parried his header with a strong reflex (39′).

Milan tried again after the change of sides, but it became more and more harmless offensively. When Martinez took advantage of an indecisive moment in the AC defense to make it 1-0, the duel was decided. The striker put the ball in the short corner, AC keeper Mike Maignan did not look good.