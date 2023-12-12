Champions League, Inter-Real Sociedad 0-0: the Nerazzurri qualify for the round of 16 as runners-up and now risk a thrilling opponent

Inter beat the first truly decisive match of the season. The objective of progressing to the Champions League round of 16 is achieved, it already was, but tonight there is very little to celebrate. The home draw against Real societya lackluster 0-0 without almost ever having a shot on target, sounds like a defeat: it condemns the Nerazzurri to second place in the group and then to a thrilling draw, next Monday in Nyon. With the real risk of not repeating last year’s dream journey.

For 90 minutes – or rather, let’s do a 180, including those from the first leg – Simone Inzaghi he was unable to get to the bottom of the Real Sociedad puzzle. Of his pressing feroce, suffocating, capable of taking away all the spaces that the Nerazzurri create and occupy so well. But also of dribble, of the ability to extend the time, lower the pace, never let the match take off and play it to one’s liking. The statistics don’t lie: just two shots on target of the goal, no real opportunities created, possession of the ball was unfavorable and in any case only rebalanced towards the end, after having been overwhelming for the guests in the first half. The summary of a goalless draw that only made Real Sociedad happy, who were and remain the team (perhaps the only one so far?) capable of putting really in trouble Inter at the start of the season.

There is no shortage of regrets. Not so much for the first leg, but rather for the draw in Lisbon, where we could and should have done better against an already eliminated Benfica. And then the fact of not having played even a minute with the starting pair up front, Lautaro e Thuramseparated first by Sanchezthen from Arnautovic. Inzaghi once again reiterated that he is aiming for championship, to the point of leaving Lautaro on the bench in a decisive cup match, giving confidence to the whole group. But not everyone is the same. Frattesi he disappointed, Dumfries he missed. Above all, the gap between Lautaro and his first substitution, whoever he may be, is confirmed to be far too wide, almost abysmal: all offensive movements have been affected in a chain fashion. And the result in the end speaks for itself.

Here Inter’s demerits end and those of Real Sociedad begin, which has done one more thing great race, at the end of an almost perfect group, finishing unbeaten, deservedly in first place. The Basques were also fine with a draw and they got a draw. But perhaps this very awareness gave them the peace of mind to come and play at San Siro openly, even with shamelessness for a good part of the match. If in the first leg the Nerazzurri suffered from suffocating pressing, this time they have the more maneuverable and equally difficult version of Real Madrid: for once they are forced to face each other dribble in the face, with that bottom-up construction that would be Inzaghi’s trademark. They can’t start again, they can’t create. In fact, for the entire first half, and then actually also in the second, almost nothing happens. A lack of opportunities and emotions in which the Basques are decidedly more at ease, if only because the draw rewards them.

The only moments in which Inter seemed capable of firing up was when Thuram, the best of his team, turned on, especially between the two halves. But really you don’t remember a clear occasionon both sides. And in the second half there was no physical decline from the Basques, as there was in the first leg, simply because they were the ones who always managed the pace of the match. The greatest thrill a quarter of an hour from the end, when referee Scharer takes the bait to Kubo’s dive, but VAR cancels the penalty. Inzaghi and his team were unable to shake the inertia of the match in any way, not even with substitutions. Only in injury time, when Inzaghi resigns himself to throwing long (and perhaps he could have done so a little earlier), does the ball land on Lautaro’s foot, dirty but not too dirty. The Argentine shoots it high. The Nerazzurri finish second. If City, Real or another prohibitive pairing comes out of the ballot, Inter won’t be able to blame bad luck. But only with herself.

