Sports

Champions League: Inter sets the course for the semi-finals

Champions League

Inter Milan set the course for promotion to the semi-finals in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Italians surprisingly prevailed 2-0 (0-0) in the first leg of the quarter-finals at Portugal’s record champions Benfica Lisbon and thus held all the trumps in the second leg on Wednesday in a week’s time. Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku also handed Benfica their first defeat of the current competition.

11.04.2023 23.17

Online since today, 11:17 p.m

Barella put Inter ahead in the 51st minute after Italy’s tactical prowess got the Portuguese under control. In the 82nd minute, Belgium striker Lukaku made the decision from the penalty spot. Before that, the video referee had spotted a handball by Joao Mario just inside the penalty area.

While Inter thus opened the door to the semi-finals, Benfica is again threatened with elimination in the top eight. The team of ex-Salzburg coach Roger Schmidt not only remained unbeaten in the group stage with four wins and two defeats, but also clearly won the round of 16 duels against Club Brugge 2-0 and 5-1. The Portuguese have now suffered their second defeat in a row after losing 2-1 in the league against Porto.

Reuters/Pedro Nunes

Lukaku dramatically improved Inter’s starting position for the second leg from the penalty spot

Inter capitalize on Benfica’s vulnerability

The hosts set the tone from the start in the sold-out Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. Rafa Silva (16′) had the best chance in the first half, but his shot from close range was blocked by Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana. Otherwise, a tough game developed in front of 62,610 fans. Without the suspended defender Nicolas Otamendi, Benfica looked vulnerable in defence, but the visitors initially failed to create clear scoring opportunities.

That changed after the change of sides when Inter took control. After a remarkable cross from Alessandro Bastoni, Barella headed the 1-0 from a tight angle. It almost made it 2-0 in a similar way: Bastoni crossed again (78′) from the half field, this time Denzel Dumfries headed in, but Benfica keeper Odisseas Vlachodimos saved. Substitute Lukaku finally made the decision with a hand penalty, which referee Michael Oliver gave after viewing the video images.

