Champions League: Inter striker Lukaku racially insulted online

Status: 06/11/2023 07:54 a.m

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has been racially abused on social media after losing the Champions League final.

The 30-year-old loanee from Chelsea came on as a substitute in the 57th minute of the 1-0 draw in Istanbul against Manchester City. He had a promising chance just before the end.

The Belgian is followed by almost nine million users on the Instagram network alone. In addition to a number of inhuman comments against Lukaku, numerous people condemned these statements.

Racist insults against the striker triggered a scandal in Italy last season. In the cup semifinals at Juventus Turin, Lukaku was verbally attacked by opposing fans in the stadium. His yellow-red card for a supposedly provocative goal celebration was subsequently withdrawn.

