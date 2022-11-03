All easy for the Germans, who leave the Ukrainians in the Europa League. Convenient manita for Ancelotti, equal between Copenhagen and Dortmund

Francesco Calvi

Real and Leipzig go for a goal, Zakaria leads Chelsea, City beat Sevilla and Dortmund draw with Copenhagen. On the last day of the Champions League group stage, the teams of Ancelotti and Rose won without difficulty respectively against Celtic (5-1) and Shakhtar Donetsk (0-4). The match between Copenhagen and Borussia ends 1-1, while Guardiola goes under and then overturns the game with Lewis, Alvarez and Mahrez in the second half. Chelsea also smiles, as Dinamo Zagreb comeback thanks to Sterling and the former Juve midfielder, making their debut this season.

CHELSEA-DYNAMO ZAGREB 2-1 — The English are arithmetically in the second round, Potter takes advantage of it and gives the first presence in the blues jersey to the former Juventus player Zakaria, deployed from 1 ‘alongside Jorginho. After 7 ‘Dinamo took the lead by surprise with a header from Petkovic, but the dream-bang did not last long. Ten minutes later Sterling equalized the score with a left-hander in the corner, on 30 ‘Zakaria repaid the coach’s confidence and scored 2-1 with a right-footed shot in the corner. In the second half the experience of Chelsea prevails, administering the advantage and keeping the Croatians away from Mendy’s goal.

MANCHESTER CITY 3-1 SEVILLE — Pep Guardiola throws 17-year-old Rico Lewis from 1 ‘and leaves Cancelo, Rodri and Bernardo on the bench. Sevilla focus on Papu Gomez and try to limit the Citizens’ tiki-taka: initially the Andalusians suffer, but then they even manage to take the lead. At half an hour Gundogan exchanges with Mount, enters the area and wastes the ball of the potential 1-0. Immediately after, Rafa Mir jumps higher than everyone else and, on Isco’s corner, heads in and stamps the advantage of the Spaniards. In the second half, it’s a completely different City: in the 52nd minute Lewis himself overtakes Bono with a diagonal and finds his first goal among the professionals, shortly after the Moroccan goalkeeper denies Dias the joy of 2-1. To complete the comeback, then, Julian Alvarez takes care of it. Triggered by a millimeter throw of the newly entered De Bruyne, the former River dribbles the goalkeeper and supports the net. Sevilla’s hopes of making a result finally vanish in 83 ‘, when Carmona gives the ball again to Alvarez. The Argentine sees and serves Mahrez, who kicks first and closes the game. See also Pogba-Juve, it's done: three-year contract, the details

COPENHAGEN-DORTMUND 1-1 — With the passage of the round won for a week already, the Germans present themselves in Denmark with the attack … as a reserve: together with Adeyemi, Malen, Reyna and the center forward Modeste play starters. In the opening minutes we see above all Copenhagen, which touches the 1-0 twice with the former Lazio Vavro and the 16-year-old Bardghji, very dangerous with a gored save from Kobel. At 23 ‘Borussia wakes up and hurts immediately: the 0-1 is signed by Thorgan Hazard, who reaches a cross in the area, controls and with the right overtakes Grabara. Shortly before the break, the balance returned to the Parken Stadium: in the 41st minute, Copenhagen found the deserved draw and the first goal in this Champions League thanks to a shot by Haraldsson, facilitated by a lack of attention from the Gialloneri defenders. Dortmund is not there and, in the second half, focuses on the big shots: Meyer, Sule, Brandt and Moukoko enter. The 17-year-old immediately shows up with a conclusion that is printed on the post, Brandt and Adeyemi play the charge but fail to hit the target. In the final, Copenhagen returns to the assault of the opposing area: even the Danes, however, are guilty of imprecision. It ends 1-1.

REAL MADRID-CELTIC 5-1 — After the knockout of the last round in Germany, Ancelotti renounces the turnover and relies on his very titular players to hold onto the top of group F. Benzema is not at the top forward, replaced by Rodrygo, who completes the trident with Vinicius and Asensio. The first half is a succession of penalties: Celtic gives two in 20 ‘, granted for hand fouls by Jenz and O’Riley. Modric and Rodrygo make no mistake, Real goes to 2-0 and puts the match immediately downhill. The Scots take some risks but do not give up on the counterattack and waste a lot with Furuashi. At 33 ‘Mendy returns the favor, landing Abada with a tackle in the area. The referee points to the spot again, Juranovic kicks but Courtois rejects. In the second half Real is rampant, Celtic suffers in the left-handed lane and the blancos take advantage of it. Carvajal goes in tow from Asensio who turns on goal for the 3-0, Valverde draws Vinicius who signs the poker and leaves the field to make room for Benzema. The 5-0 arrives in the 71st minute with Valverde, with a right-footed shot from the edge of the area. In the final Celtic found the goal of the flag, with a free kick from Jota that ends up under seven. See also “Blue dream” Mancini's boys “spied” in training camp

SHAKHTAR LIPSIA — Three goals against Real a week ago, another four at Shakhtar in the last round. Leipzig flies to the second half thanks to the plays of its forwards, who are unleashed in the second half. Rose lines up Szboloszlai, Nkunku and Werner behind Andre Silva. In the first quarter of an hour the former Chelsea is exalted, who hits the goal on several occasions and propitiates the 0-1 goal: at 10 ‘Nkunku unlocks the game, with a winning tap-in after a shot by his teammate. 9 minutes pass and Werner is forced to ask for change due to a blow to the ankle: Forsberg enters his place and Leipzig continues to attack. Shakhtar suffers and focuses on Mudryk to overturn it, the first half ends 0-1 but on returning to the field Leipzig pushes to close the game. 5 ‘pass and Andre Silva takes care of it with the complicity of Trubin, who gets caught on his post and suffers the goal of doubling. The Germans do not stop, the Ukrainians struggle, in the long run the fatigue is felt and the gap becomes heavier. At 62 ‘Szboloszlai, primed by Nkunku, signs the trio by dribbling the goalkeeper. Rose applauds and replaces him: Dani Olmo is in his place. The Spaniard, at the first ball touched, enters the area and puts a hand on the definitive 0-4. His right-footed shot ends up in the net, but UEFA considers the deflection of the defender of Shakhtar Bondar to be decisive. The acronym on poker is officially his: Dani Olmo has to postpone the appointment with the first center of the season in the Champions League … See also Champions Women: Juve and Roma ahead