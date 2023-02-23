After the draw in the second leg on March 14, everything is open on English soil. After the official farewell to ex-Leipzig coach and sports director and current ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, the English clearly dictated what happened in the first half, were extremely overweight in terms of possession, but were only able to capitalize on it once.

The guests benefited from their own mistakes by the home team, who initially competed without top scorer Christopher Nkunku. After a bad pass from Schlager in the build-up game, Jack Grealish grabbed the ball. His pass to Ilkay Gündogan went through the legs of defender Josko Gvardiol and landed on Riyad Mahrez, who shot it cold. Leipzig goalie Janis Blaswich had no chance.

“Were the first half not at Champions League level”

A Rodrigo header went past the long corner and Erling Haaland, who was also posted there (30th). Leipzig only came into the ManCity penalty area in the last action before the break, but the Werner conclusion was easy prey for goalkeeper Ederson (45 + 1). “If we had had more possession, we could have counter-pressed them in their own half. But we lost a lot of first and second balls in the first half, we were in no way at the Champions League level before the break,” RB coach Marco Rose was not satisfied.

However, the break speech by the former Salzburg coach fell on fertile ground. The English came close to making it 2-0, which Schlager prevented by blocking a Mahrez shot in front of the line for Blaswich in dire need (50′). After that, the home side came up and showed a completely different game with extreme offensive power. “The second half was quite different, we were much better on the ball, won the ball back better and played the way we imagined,” Rose was satisfied.

Leipzig wakes up after a break

This is also thanks to Benjamin Henrichs, who came on at the break and who, after winning the ball well by Laimer, headed it over (53′) and shot just wide from eleven meters (55′). Ederson then prevented the equalizer in a duel with Andre Silva (63rd). On the other hand, Haaland was hardly able to put himself in the limelight this time, with his best chance the Norwegian didn’t hit the ball properly after a counterattack (68th).

As a result, the Germans stayed in the game and immediately after a remarkable long-range shot by Szoboszlai (69th) they equalized, which was not surprising at the time. After a Halstenberg cross, Gvardiol climbed the highest by far and headed in. Leipzig’s Blaswich then held on to the tie with a parade at a Gündogan conclusion (73′). Laimer played through, Schlager was substituted in the 82nd minute.

“The second half was the way we want to play”

For Schlager it was clear after the first part of the duel with City: “The second half was the way we want to play. The first was not good. We didn’t get into the duels and couldn’t put any pressure on. We only had 26 percent possession.”

The Austrian also explained his mistake before the 0: 1 with the high intensity of the game: “With my bad pass I just wanted to play the ball into space, but that was the wrong decision because I ran after the ball five minutes before and mine pulse was already so high.”

“In the second half we forced them to play long balls. If you make one or two passes, then they also run and have a high heart rate from running after them. We saw that they make mistakes too. These are players who want to solve everything in a playful way, but when you put pressure on them they do things that they are not used to.”

Lukaku ends Porto’s Serie A

In the second game on Wednesday, Inter and Porto were also at eye level for a long time. The Portuguese disrupted the Italians early on with high pressing, which caused problems on a couple of occasions. For a long time, however, no goals were scored on either side.

Only after a yellow-red card for Otavio after a foul on Inter’s Hakan Calhanoglu (78th) did the Milanese still get on the road to victory. Lukaku, who was exchanged in the 58th minute, became the match winner in the 86th minute. Porto conceded their first defeat after 22 unbeaten competitive games.