Lautaro’s shot

At 03:00 on October 13th, Beijing time (21:00 on the 12th, local time in Spain), the fourth round of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Group C will start. Barcelona draws Inter Milan 3-3 at home. Ten thousand doubles, Lautaro passed a shot, Barrera and Gosens scored.

Dembele, Alonso, Roberto and Garcia alternate. Inter Milan rotated 3 people, Mkhitaryan, Skriniar and De Vri played. In the 40th minute, the ball was passed near the Rafinha corner flag, Roberto made a pass from the right side of the penalty area, and Dembele scored from close range.

Barcelona 1-0, Dembele

Inter Milan scored 2 goals in the second half. In the 50th minute, Bastoni made a long pass from the left. After Barrera stopped the ball, he shot into the upper corner from the edge of the small penalty area, 1-1. In the 63rd minute, Calhanoglu intercepted the ball in the midfield and made a long pass. Lautaro shot from the edge of the penalty area. The ball hit the left post and hit the right post and crossed the goal line, 2-1.

Inter Milan 1-1, Barrera

Inter Milan 2-1, Lautaro

Barcelona equalized in the 82nd minute, Lewandowski volleyed his left foot into the net from 15 yards in the melee, 2-2. In the 89th minute, Onana made a long pass, Lautaro made a cross from the right, and Gosens shot into the net from 12 yards, 3-2. Barcelona equalized again in the 92nd minute, Garcia made a diagonal pass from the right, and Lewandowski headed the goal in front of the small penalty area, 3-3.

Barcelona 2-2, Lewandowski

Inter 3-2, Gosens

Barcelona 3-3, Lewandowski

Barcelona (4-3-3): 1-Ter Stegen; 20-Roberto (72′, 19-Casey), 3-Pique, 24-Garcia, 17-Alonso (72′ ,28-Bard);30-Gavi (83′,11-Ferran-Torres),5-Busquets (64′,21-De Jong),8-Pedri;7-Dembele,9 – Lewandowski, 22-Rafinha (64′, 10-Fati)

Inter Milan (3-5-2): 24-Onana; 37-Skriniar, 6-De Vrij, 95-Bastoni (85′,15-Archebi); 2-Deng Fries, 23-Barrera(85′, 14-Aslani), 20-Calhanoglu, 22-Mkhitaryan, 32-Dimarco(67′,36-Damian) ; 10 – Lautaro, 9 – Dzeko

Technical Statistics

player rating

(Sco)