Home Sports Champions League, Maccabi Haifa-Benfica 1-6
Sports

Champions League, Maccabi Haifa-Benfica 1-6

by admin
Champions League, Maccabi Haifa-Benfica 1-6

The Israelis play openly but collapse at a distance. Joao Mario in recovery signs the 6-1 which is worth the first place

Benfica in the round of 16 of the Champions League, Maccabi out with his head held high despite the latest scoppola. The Portuguese win 6-1 in Israel after a pleasant game full of opportunities, in which the superiority of one of the revelation teams of this Champions League and the defensive limits of the Isrealians emerged at a distance.

THE MATCH

Maccabi confirms itself as a brilliant team, especially offensively. At home he beat Juve and scared PSG. After the first thrill signed by Maccabi, Benfica moved on in the 20 ‘with Ramos, well served by an air bank from Otamendi. Maccabi stings and equalizes on a penalty, granted for a naive handball by Bah and transformed by Chory. In the second half the Prtoghesi spread, who scored 5 from 59 ‘to 92’. Musa, Grimaldo, the usual wild Rafa Silva, Araujo and Joao Mario scored. The former Inter player decides the group: Benfica reaches PSG also in the goal difference item (16 goals scored and 7 conceded) and at that point is ahead for the highest number of goals scored away.

November 2, 2022 (change November 2, 2022 | 23:11)

© breaking latest news

See also  Simeone, first goal in the Champions League: "I just wanted a chance"

You may also like

Garland came back with 29+12 double thirds with...

Champions League, Juve-Psg 1-2 goals from Mbappé, Bonucci...

WTA Finals-Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan missed the winning streak...

Chiesa, Juve find him 10 months after the...

World’s No. 1 Harvest WTA Year-End Finals Open...

Zhu Ting returned to the stadium after 14...

Milan, Maldini: “We’ll be the loose cannon in...

Juve-Psg, Szczesny: “The Champions League lacked the courage...

Volley A1 women, Conegliano dictates the law: Chieri...

Champions League, round of 16 draw: the dangers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy