Original title: Champions League – Manchester City 3-1 Sevilla 17-year-old Jiangong Alvarez shot

At 4:00 a.m. on November 3, Beijing time, in the final round of Group G of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League, the Premier League giants Manchester City faced La Liga powerhouse Sevilla at home. In the first half, Isco assisted Rafamir to score and Sevilla took the lead; in the second half, Lewis scored to help Manchester City equalize the score, and then Alvarez first received a wonderful pass from De Bruyne to the goalkeeper and then assisted Maher. . Reese’s goal sealed the victory. At the end of the game, Manchester City reversed Sevilla 3-1. After 6 rounds of the group stage, Manchester City remained unbeaten with 4 wins and 2 draws and ranked first with 14 points, while Sevilla ranked third with 1 win, 2 draws and 3 losses with 5 points.

In the history of the Champions League, the two teams have played against each other 3 times. Manchester City holds the record for all-time victories. In the 2015/16 Champions League group stage, the two teams were divided into Group D. Manchester City first won 2-1 at home and then won away. 3-1 victory over Sevilla. Manchester City swept Sevilla 4-0 in the first leg of the Champions League group stage this season.

Due to locking the top spot in the group in advance, Guardiola mainly concentrated on training in this game, and the main players such as De Bruyne did not start.

Only 1 minute into the opening, Sevilla made a threat. After Rafamir picked up his teammates, he shot high with his right foot from the right side of the penalty area. 1 minute later, Alvarez got the ball in the middle of the penalty area, and Palmer shot with his left foot over the crossbar. In the 16th minute, Manchester City got a set ball on the left side of the frontcourt. Foden took the penalty kick and pushed the ball to the front of the small penalty area. Dias’ right footed shot misses the target. In the 19th minute, Grealish dribbled the ball into the left side of the penalty area and knocked back. Foden followed up and hit the door with his left foot and was confiscated by Bunu.

In the 23rd minute, Acuña made a curve ball from the left, and Lafamil’s header in the penalty area was saved by Ortega. In the 26th minute, after Gundogan and Foden completed the pass, they shot the net from a small angle with their right foot from the left side of the penalty area. In the 28th minute, Grealish took a corner kick and took the ball to the right side of the penalty area. Mahrez hit the goal with his left foot and hit the goal too high. In the 31st minute, Sevilla got a right corner kick. Isco takes the penalty and takes the ball into the penalty area. Lafamil nodded and scored. Sevilla take the lead, 1-0!

At the end of the first half, Manchester City temporarily trailed Sevilla 0-1.

Manchester City lose the ball

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again.

In the 52nd minute, Alvarez sent a precise through ball, Lewis scored a right foot volley from a small angle on the right side of the penalty area, Manchester City equalized the score, 1-0! At the age of 17, Lewis scored his first goal in the Manchester City first team. In the 56th minute, Foden made a cross from the left, and Dias grabbed a header in front of the goal and was resolved by Bunu. In the 70th minute, De Bruyne replaced Palmer. 17-year-old Lewis equalizes

In the 73rd minute, De Bruyne sent a precise long pass, Alvarez dribbled the ball into the penalty area, and then crossed the frontcourt Bunu with his left foot to easily push the goal, Manchester City overtook the score, 2-1!

Alvarez scored

In the 79th minute, Dias received a free kick from De Bruyne, and the header in the penalty area was slightly wide of the left post. In the 83rd minute, the score on the field was rewritten again. Alvarez stole the ball up front and then scored. Mahrez stopped the ball and adjusted slightly, and scored a volley with his left foot in the penalty area. Manchester City expand the score, 3-1! In the 85th minute, Lewis, the hero of the goal, could not insist on being replaced by Cancelo due to injury.

In the 88th minute, Bernardo Silva made a cross from the left, and Dias’s header was saved by Bnu. Neither side has achieved anything since then. At the end of the game, Manchester City reversed Sevilla 3-1.

Mahrez’s goal

Lineup of both teams:

Manchester City (4-3-3): 18-Ortega/82-Lewis, 3-Dias, 14-Laporte, 21-Gomez (84’7-Cancelo)/80- Palmer (70’17 – De Bruyne), 8 – Gundogan (56’20 – Bernardo – Silva), 47 – Foden/26 – Mahrez, 19 – Alvarez , 10 – Grealish (46’16 – Rodri)

Sevilla (5-4-1): 13-Bunu/2-Montil, 30-Carmona, 23-Falcao, 4-Requique, 19-Acuna/12-La Famir, 18-Delaney, 10-Rakitic, 22-Isco (56’17-Lamela)/24-Alejandro-Gomez (46’7-Suso)

NetEase SportsReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: