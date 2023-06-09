Champions League: Manchester City – doubt is playing along

Status: 09.06.2023 10:16 a.m

Since Abu Dhabi’s arrival in 2008, Manchester City have assembled one of the best football teams in history. The question remains whether this was done properly.

Manchester City could win the Champions League for the first time in the final in Istanbul against Inter Milan on Saturday. Showing stunningly beautiful football, City defeated Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals and ripped Real Madrid apart in the semi-finals en route to this final.

Comparably fantastic performances in other sports always raise suspicions about doping. If a rider in the Tour de France climbs the mountains with ease, it is often said: “Doubt is on board.” If a runner sprints the 100 meters in well under ten seconds, the restriction remains: “Doubt runs with it.”

Manchester City’s current dominance of European and English football may also stem from breaches of the rules, and financial ones at that – the doubt plays its part.

Premier League charges City with 115 possible violations

The club has assembled one of the best football teams in history, playing on the verge of perfection. At Saturday’s Champions League final, billions of televisions around the world will be watching a team that we don’t know if it was made possible in this form simply by breaking the rules.

The Premier League has found and charged 115 breaches of its financial rules by Manchester City. It is about possible offenses from the period between 2009 and 2018, i.e. the first nine full seasons of the club owned by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour with his investment company.

See also Austria at the World Cup only in doubles Manchester City club owner Sheikh Mansour

In summary, the club is said to have provided inaccurate or incorrect information about its finances, misrepresented sponsorship income and provided incomplete information about player salaries during the said period, which the club expressly denies.

It is a serious allegation, because the rules refer to exactly such figures: clubs’ expenditure on players and coaches can only be justified if there is legitimate income. Otherwise you play against the rules and swindle a financial advantage over the competition.

City already charged at European level

The situation is not new for Manchester City. The Financial Fair Play rules introduced by UEFA in 2010 were intended to ensure that clubs do not earn more than they spend and avoid over-dependence on investors.

In 2014, Manchester City was accused by UEFA of violating these rules. A settlement was reached with the club paying 60 million euros. A background: City is said to have illegally received more money for sponsorship from sponsors in Abu Dhabi than these deals were actually worth. A trick, because income from sponsorship is defined in the rules as income that justifies spending on the squad. Only research by the news magazine Der Spiegel revealed the extent of this practice, which City denies.

City escaped a 2020 suspension partly because of limitation periods

The biggest bang followed in 2020 when UEFA excluded Manchester City from the Champions League for two years because of similar allegations. The club, which is controlled from Abu Dhabi, continued to deny all allegations, went before the International Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS – and it changed the judgment decisively. Instead of the ban, Manchester only had to accept a fine of 10 million euros. It was by no means an acquittal. In its decision, the CAS also referred to the fact that numerous allegations had become statute-barred – the possible violations were therefore not taken into account in terms of content.

Many Manchester City fans still celebrate that as a win and regularly whistle down the Champions League anthem at the stadium in protest against UEFA.

From losers club to title collectors thanks to Abu Dhabi

Manchester City has changed radically since the Abu Dhabi owners came on board in 2008. From a losers club, popular in the region in particular, that didn’t win anything for decades, a globally relevant and billion-dollar brand as a title collector became with the entry of Sheikh Mansour. In the period from 2009 to 2018, in which the Premier League claims violations were recognized, City won three championships.

Four more championships have been added in five years since 2018. The chance to crown City’s time as Abu Dhabi’s property by winning the Champions League on Saturday is also based on this time.

Manchester City with the 2022/23 Premier League trophy

The Premier League must now decide over Manchester City. In addition to an acquittal, there are all sorts of sanctions in the room, from a fine to point deductions to the loss of titles or forced relegation.

There are two key differences in the Premier League to UEFA: such violations do not become statute-barred in the Premier League, and City does not have the option of challenging a league decision before the CAS. However, the club is currently trying to attack the legality of the entire process. It is not known when a verdict or an acquittal will be given – until then, doubt will play a role.