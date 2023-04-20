Champions League: Manchester City draws Bayern 4:1 to enter the semi-finals 2023-04-20 11:18:16.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Liu Yang

In the second round of the quarter-finals of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on the 19th, Bayern Munich drew 1:1 at home with Manchester City, and lost to their opponents with a total score of 1:4 and were eliminated. Manchester City broke into the Champions League semi-finals for the fourth time in team history, and will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

In the first round, Manchester City defeated Bayern 3:0 at home, pushing their opponents into a desperate situation. In the 18th minute of the first half of the second round, Manchester City player Haaland had a single-handed goal and was tripped by Yu Pamecano. The referee directly showed a red card, and then confirmed by the video assistant referee (VAR) that Haaland was in an offside position and received a red card Cancel. In the 35th minute, Gundogan of Manchester City shot a cold arrow, Sommer saved the ball, the referee whistled, Yu Pamecano received a yellow card for handball, Manchester City got a penalty kick, but Haaland’s free throw was over the crossbar .

In the 57th minute, Manchester City knocked on Bayern’s door with a defensive counterattack. De Bruyne scored the ball to find Harland, who fell to Pamecano’s shot and Manchester City led 1:0. In the 80th minute, Bayern player Mane made a pass from the bottom line on the left side of the penalty area. Akanji fouled with a handball. After verification by video playback, the referee awarded a penalty kick. Kimmich made a penalty and Bayern equalized the score. However, due to the total score behind, they were still eliminated in the end.

In this game, both sides were full of “gunpowder” and the Bayern general was emotional. The referee showed a total of 9 yellow cards to the players of both sides, and showed Bayern coach Tuchel two yellow cards successively, sending him off the field. Bayern have been eliminated in the Champions League and the German Cup this season, and are currently only 2 points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga standings.

“Our game against Manchester City is the top contest in the world. 4:1 is not the score it should be. We have the opportunity.” Tuchel said after the game, “We have always emphasized the stability and continuity of performance, which takes time. The season is still going on, and there will be a battle for the top of the Bundesliga at the weekend. We will be ready and meet the challenge.”