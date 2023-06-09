Champions League: Manchester City – Inter – Calcio

Manchester City – Inter on the pitch at 9pm on Saturday 10 June for the Champions League final

These are the probable lineups

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson, Walker, Ruben Dias, Akanji, Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland. (18 Ortega, 33 Carson, 6 Aké, 14 Laporte, 4 Phillips, 26 Mahrez, 32 Perrone, 47 Foden, 19 Alvarez). All.: Guardiola.

Inter (3-5-2): Onana, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez. (1 Handanovic, 21 Cordaz, 6 De Vrij, 12 Bellanova, 33 D’Ambrosio, 5 Gagliardini, 8 Gosens, 14 Asllani, 22 Mkhitaryan, 11 Correa, 90 Lukaku). All.: S. Inzaghi.

Arbitra il match Marciniak (Polonia)

The main statements of the eve

“It’s a wonderful feeling, we don’t want to stop, we want to play this final in the best possible way”: this is how he spoke to Sky Sport Simone Inzaghi on the eve of the Champions League final against Manchester City. “City favourites? They are the strongest team in the world – added the Inter coach – but there are 11 of us and 11 of them, we have had a fantastic journey and we are here to play our cards. It will take a lot of heart and a lot of mind to always stay in the game.” “Manchester City are the strongest team in the world at the moment, but we are proud to have come this far and, with incredible concentration, we will know we have to limit our mistakes, to counter such a strong opponent. Tomorrow we have a huge opportunity to write history. It will be very difficult, but we will try”. So Simone Inzaghi at the press conference on the eve of the Manchester City-Inter Champions League final.

In his first season at Manchester City he already scored 52 goals between the Premier League and the cups, five of which in a single Champions League match against Leipzig. And on Saturday, in the final of the most prestigious continental tournament, Erling Haaland, 22 years old, wants to close with a bang, conquering the trophy that the English club has been chasing for years. After becoming City’s top scorer in a single season, overtaking Tommy Johnson’s 94-year record of 38 goals, the Norwegian striker now has an “excellent Inter” in his sights, as he defines it in a interview on the UEFA website. You’ve already won the Premier League and the FA Cup, but playing on the turf of the Istanbul stadium “will be special. I’ve always dreamed of playing in the Champions League final and it will be an honor to be there. But above all, there’s a game to win. We’ve had an incredible season , and we have to finish it in the best possible way. I know that we will all give our all to win against an excellent Inter. We can’t wait to get on the pitch.” In 10 appearances in the tournament he has scored 12 goals, at an average of 1.21 per game. A figure never seen in the history of the Champions League.

“We will face a top team, it will be a final full of difficulties”. Cautious, but also confident and optimistic, Pep Guardiola warns his players about the value of Inter, next opponent in the Champions League final, on Saturday in Istanbul. “I am very grateful for what the players have done so far – the Catalan coach said during the media day organized by Manchester City -, but each final is a completely different game. We will have to figure out which game to play because so many difficulties await us. “It’s easy to overcome Inter’s defensive system. We’ll need to have great pace, but also be patient, because the more time passes, the more tension can increase.” Despite City appearing to be the clear favourites, according to the unanimity of the English bookmakers’ predictions, Guardiola praised Simone Inzaghi’s team.

“We must be aware of our strength and our qualities”: like this Matthew Darmian to the microphones of Sky Sport on the eve of the Champions League final between Inter and Manchester City. “We are arriving at a good moment mentally and physically – the Nerazzurri midfielder said – We are aware that it will be a difficult match against a tough opponent, City are the strongest team at the moment, but we too have made an important journey. We have to be aware of our strength and our qualities. It won’t be easy, but we’ll give our best. We’ll need an important approach, to play a careful and determined match by putting everything we have on the field.”

“We have improved in many things, even mentally. We have played many finals. SIt will be a complex match but we will give our best. We are already mentally prepared, even to suffer in a few minutes. We put our heart into play. I’m very confident.” On the eve of the Champions League final against Manchester City, Hakan Calhanoglu charge Inter. From the words of the Turkish midfielder, respect but no awe towards Pep Guardiola’s team, which starts as the favourites, transpires. “We play our game as always. Manchester City are strong but we can’t wait to play our game. We want to write history 13 years” after the last Champions League final reached by the Nerazzurri.