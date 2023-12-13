Champions League: Manchester United falls by the wayside

Champions League

Group A of the Champions League ended on Tuesday with the “worst case scenario” for Manchester United fans. The “Red Devils” lost the last group game at home against Bayern Munich 0-1 and were eliminated from the European Cup in fourth place. However, FC Copenhagen secured their second ticket to the round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Galatasaray Istanbul.



ManUnited suffered the next setback after the desolate performance in the championship against Bournemouth (0:3), remained with four points and was therefore one point behind Galatasaray in the fight for third place. For Galatasaray, the 0-1 loss in Denmark was at least somewhat bearable. Lukas Lerager scored the only goal there and was ruled out in the 90th minute.

Kingsley Coman became the match winner for Bayern in the 70th minute at Old Trafford, who also redeemed themselves somewhat for the 5-1 defeat in the German Bundesliga at Eintracht Frankfurt. With five wins and one draw, Bayern, unbeaten in the CL group phase since September 2017, confidently crossed the finish line. Konrad Laimer was substituted on by coach Thomas Tuchel at half-time.

Reuters/Jason Cairnduff Coman (No. 11) ensured that Man United fell by the wayside with 20 minutes left in normal time

Napoli overcomes Braga hurdle

SSC Napoli also secured promotion to the knockout rounds with a 2-0 win against SC Braga from Portugal on the last matchday of the group phase. Napoli could have even afforded a one-goal defeat against Braga, but they didn’t put up with such a tough game. After an early own goal from Serdar Saatci (9th), the course was quickly set for the Italian champions to advance. The recovered star striker Victor Osimhen (33rd) sealed the deal with his seventh competitive goal this season. There was no reaction from the Portuguese.

Braga is at least moving to the Europa League, as bottom team Union Berlin lost 2-3 to Real Madrid. When neo-coach Nenad Bjelica made his premier league debut on the bench, goals from Kevin Volland (45th + 1) and Alex Kral (85th) were not enough. Christopher Trimmel only made a short appearance from the 82nd minute onwards. On the winning side, ÖFB star David Alaba defended until the 71st minute. A double strike from Joselu (61st, 72nd) and a goal from Dani Ceballos (89th) secured victory number six in the sixth game.

Danso and Lens change

In Group B, the first two places had already been awarded to Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven before the last games. The English (13) and Dutch (9) finished 1-1 in Eindhoven. RC Lens secured their move to the Europa League with a 2-1 win against FC Sevilla. ÖFB team defender Kevin Danso played through as usual for the French. The Spaniards were eliminated for the first time as bottom of the table in the premier class and therefore no longer have a chance of defending their title in the Europa League. In the second highest European Cup competition, they are record champions with seven titles.

