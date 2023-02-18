Fans and subscribers from all over Italy prepare the remote controls: barring surprises, the music of the cup nights will continue to play on Sky e Amazon. As it turns out a Ilfattoquotidiano.itfor the three-year period 2024-2027 in which the new one will debut Super Champions League we are moving towards the confirmation of the current broadcasters, a increased numbers as required by the new formula with more games. Wednesday’s big match should stay on Prime Videoeverything else to the pay-tv of Comcastthis time exclusively (so no streaming on Infinity), with the possibility of giving up a Tuesday race in the clear, which means Mediaset, Raibut also pay attention to the possibility that the broadcaster keeps it for himself to broadcast it on TV8 (as already done with good results with theEuropa League which is also part of the package).

This is the first half of the great match of the tv rights of the balloon on which the survival of the entire system depends. First the cups, then the championships, with obvious intertwining and reciprocal effects. There Uefa launched the new 36-team format and initial phase in a single group with the clear intention of increase revenues for the clubs (and for itself): in fact, the total matches will rise from the previous 137 to 203 and the starting price has also been raised. It took two auction rounds (gray smoke at first), but in the end the goal of exceeding the last sale should have been achieved (slightly higher than 200 million). It remains to be understood by how much.

Any award would give important indications also in terms of key Super League e championship. As regards the first, it is yet another setback for the project, assuming that after the opinion of the lawyer and the imminent verdict of the eu court is still alive, because it is clear that once the contracts have been signed it will be even more difficult to free oneself from the competition and create a new one (at least the time horizon would be moved to 2027).

Then there’s the front A league who also approaches the new ban amid enormous fears (as demonstrated by the failed attempt of the senator-patron lot to insert into One thousand extensions an amendment to extend the current contract with two years Daznand parachute rejected by the government. If confirmed, the news of the award a Sky (e Amazon) would have a double meaning. On the one hand, it would confirm Comcast’s pay-TV intention to remain in the football TV rights business, even more so now that the exclusivity ban sanctioned by theAgcm can raise freely. On the other hand, it is clear that in a crisis situation and such a saturated market, resources are not infinite and the awarding of the Champions League at higher figures could drain money from the national championships, a fear already expressed by analysts and the leaders of the Football League. UEFA, despite everything, would confirm the strength of its position and the goodness of the Champions product. We will see Serie A and the other leagues.

Twitter: @lVendemiale