At 3:00 a.m. on October 12th, Beijing time, the fourth round of Group H of the 22/23 UEFA Champions League will continue. Paris Saint-Germain drew 1-1 with Benfica at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe opened the scoring with a penalty kick, and Joao Mario also used a penalty kick to equalize the score, and Messi was absent due to injury.

Kimpembe, Sanches, Nuno Mendes and Messi were sidelined due to injury, while Leterrier was dropped from the squad for technical reasons. In the 17th minute, Alusenis made a cross from the right side of the penalty area, and Rafa Silva pushed his right foot over the bar vigorously from the right side of the penalty area. In the 21st minute, Otamendi tripped Mbappe and was warned by a yellow card. Neymar shot a right-footed free kick from the left side of the penalty area and hit the wall. In 34 minutes, Neymar scored the ball in the middle, and Saravia’s left foot shot from the right side of the penalty area was thrown.

In the 38th minute, Antonio Silva tripped Bernat in the penalty area and was awarded a penalty. Mbappe deceived Vlahodimos and pushed the ball into the lower left corner of the goal with his right foot. 1-0, Paris opened the scoring! Mbappe scored 31 Champions League goals for Paris, surpassing Cavani to become the first in team history.In 43 minutes, Joao Mario kicked Verratti and was warned by a yellow card. 3 minutes later, Neymar scored the ball from the middle, and Mbappe shot a low left foot from the left side of the penalty area. In the 3rd minute of stoppage time in the first half, Florentino Luiz kicked down Saravia and was booked.

In 52 minutes, Ashraf made a cross from the right, and Mbappe shot the far corner with his right foot from the left side of the penalty area. In 54 minutes, Grimaldo made a strong shot with his left foot from the left side of the penalty area, and the ball hit the side net. 1 minute later, Joao Mario made a 45-degree cross from the right, and Gonzalo Ramos headed the ball near the penalty spot and slipped past.In the 60th minute, Verratti kicked down Rafa Silva in the penalty area. After seeing VAR, the referee whistled a penalty kick and showed him a yellow card. Joao Mario deceives Donnarumma and shoots the ball into the net with his right foot. 1-1, Benfica equalized the score!

In the 69th minute, Enzo Fernandez was given a yellow card for a midfielder shoveling Neymar, and Paris replaced Saravia with Ekitik. In the 83rd minute, Gilberto knocked down Mbappe and was warned by a yellow card. Paris Fabian Ruiz and Mukaile replaced Bernat and Vitinha, and Ashraf played at left-wing back. In 86 minutes, Neymar made a pass from the right corner, Ramos swayed his tail in the middle, and Mbappe shot with his right foot to score but offside was the first. Paris replaced Mbappe with Soler.

Lineup for both sides

Paris Saint-Germain (3-4-3): 99-Donnarumma/4-Sergio-Ramos, 5-Marquinhos, 15-Danilo-Pereira/2-Ash Ralph, 6-Verratti, 17-Vitinha (85’8-Fabian-Ruiz), 14-Bernat (85’26-Mukele)/19-Saravia ( 74’44-Ekitik), 7-Mbappe (90’28-Soler), 10-Neymar

Benfica (4-2-3-1): 99-Flahodimos/6-Bach (63’2-Gilberto), 66-Antonio Silva, 30-Otamendi, 3- Grimaldo/61-Florentino Luis(78’17-Goncalves), 8-Arucenes/13-Enzo-Fernandez, 20-Joao-Mario(93′ 22-Cicinho), 27-Rafa-Silva(78’93-Draxler)/88-Gonzalo-Ramos(77-18-Pinho)

