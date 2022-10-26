At 3:00 on October 26th, Beijing time (21:00 local time in France), the fifth round of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage will start. Paris beat Maccabi Haifa 7-2 at home, Messi and Mbappe Each scored two goals and had two assists, Neymar scored + made an own goal, Soler scored, and Sek scored twice.

The two sides met in the first round, and Paris won 3-1 away. In this game, Messi, Mbappe and Neymar started together.

In the 10th minute, Neymar went straight and Fabian Ruiz missed with a single shot.In the 18th minute, Paris took the lead in scoring, Mbappe made the ball in the penalty area to the left, Messi ejected and scored, Paris led Maccabi Haifa 1-0!In the 26th minute, Neymar was shown a yellow card for Mbappe, and he will miss Juventus due to accumulated yellow cards.

Messi opens the scoring

In the 31st minute, Paris expanded the score. Mbappe made a pass from the left side of the penalty area and was blocked. Mbappe made a slight adjustment and scored a goal. Paris led Maccabi Haifa 2-0!

Mbappe scores

3 minutes later, Paris scored another goal, Messi made an oblique pass, Neymar broke into the penalty area and scored, Paris led Maccabi Haifa 3-0! In the 37th minute, Maccabi Haifa pulled a goal back, and Aqili passed a free kick from the left side of the penalty area into the penalty area. Sek scored a header and Maccabi Haifa trailed Paris 1-3!

Neymar scored

Sek breaks

In the 43rd minute, Paris expanded its lead, Mbappe made a cross, Messi scored a long shot after dribbling continuously, and Paris led Maccabi Haifa 4-1!Paris scored 4 goals in the first half.

Messi scores twice

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 49th minute, Ambofone made a 45-degree cross from the right, and Pierrot missed the header.1 minute later, Maccabi Haifa scored another goal, the corner kick was taken, Sek scored with a header in the melee, Maccabi Haifa fell behind Paris 2-4! In the 64th minute, Paris scored again. Ashraf made a cross from the right. Mbappe stopped the ball in the penalty area and scored on the right. Paris leads Maccabi Haifa 5-2!

Sek scored twice

Mbappe scores twice

2 minutes later, Paris continued to score, Neymar made a breakthrough pass from the left, causing Gordenberg to own an own goal, and Paris led Maccabi Haifa 6-2!In the 76th minute, Messi and Mbappe cooperated and shot the crossbar from a small angle.

Neymar makes an own goal

In the 81st minute, Messi slanted and Ekitik had a single-handed chance saved by goalkeeper Cohen. In the 83rd minute, Paris was still scoring, Messi made an inverted triangle pass from the left, Soler pushed and scored, and Paris led Maccabi Haifa 7-2!In the end, Paris defeated their opponents and qualified for the group ahead of schedule.

Soler scored

(Battle God)

