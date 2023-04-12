The guests had a better start in the first meeting between two Italian teams in the Champions League since 2005. After less than a minute Chwitscha Kwarazchelia found Napoli’s first chance, Davide Calabria cleared just before the goal line in dire need.

Luciano Spalletti’s men created a clear chance even without the battered goalscorer Victor Osimhen. Piotr Zielinski was denied by Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan (12′). However, the Milan team also posed a threat, Rafael Leao shot narrowly wide of the far post after a solo effort (25′).

Bennacer scores on the counterattack

In the 40th minute, Ismael Bennacer turned the game upside down, after a counterattack and a nice dribble by Brahim Diaz, the Algerian scored with a powerful left-footed shot into the near corner to make it 1-0. Shortly before the half-time whistle, the Dane Simon Kjaer almost celebrated the 2-0 lead after a header into the crossbar (45+3).

Reuters/Daniele Mascolo



After the change of sides, the two teams neutralized each other, great chances were scarce. From the 74th minute, Napoli acted outnumbered after a yellow-red card for Andre Zambo Anguissa and were no longer able to equalize. Ten days ago, the Neapolitans suffered a 4-0 defeat against Stefano Pioli’s team in the league.