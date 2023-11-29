Champions League: Newcastle fury after PSG equalizer ‘robbed’ – Football

‘Robbed, ‘Shame, the worst theft suffered’. Anger is mounting in England over the penalty conceded in the 96th minute which allowed PSG to draw a draw with Newcastle in the Group F match (the same as Milan) of the Champions League: “The regulation is clear, that touch of the hand ( by Livramento ed.) it’s not a foul” write the British media, for the episode in which referee Marciniak, with the green light from the VAR, awarded the penalty and gave Mbappé the chance to equalize from the spot. The Frenchman makes no mistakes and keeps Luis Enrique’s PSG afloat.





“Unfortunately, this match will be remembered for this incredible decision and not for the extraordinary performance of the Newcastle players,” Tnt Sports commentator Ally McCoist said on TV. The aftermath of the match had also seen heated tones from the English team coach himself, Eddie Howe: “I’m still trying to accept what happened. I’m struggling to feel anything, I’m just extremely satisfied with how my team played. On the penalty I can’t say what I really think. But he takes the chest first, and therefore it’s not a penalty.”





Among the vitriolic comments was that of Alan Shearer: the former Newcastle champion wrote on social media “a magnificent performance from all the players should not be ruined by a shameful decision”. Even Gary Lineker asked himself “how on earth is a penalty possible for PSG? Ridiculous”. And many still write: “What a joke. The referee ruined everything.”





The VAR is under accusation, and all the English media essentially talk about “theft”.



