Status: 03/29/2023 11:36 p.m

The euphoria is followed by disappointment: a few days after the important victory in the Bundesliga against VfL Wolfsburg, the FC Bayern women were eliminated from the Champions League. At Arsenal, the team conceded a 0: 2 (0: 2).

The 1-0 win from the first leg in Munich was not enough for the FC Bayern women. In London, the team around goalscorer Lea Schüller could not build on the strong performances from the first leg or the Bundesliga game against Wolfsburg and deservedly lost.

Early goals conceded in the London rain

After the Germans got off to an acceptable start, the Gunners took the initiative at the Emirates Stadium in London. A dream goal from Frida Maanum (19′) and a header from Stina Blackstenius (26′) quickly put them in front with two goals.

As a result, the hosts missed a number of top opportunities – in this respect, the Bayern women could even consider themselves lucky to “only” go into the break 0-2.

London 3-0 closer than Bayern to the goal

Offensively that was far too little in the first half. And that initially continued after the change. Coach Alexander Straus’ team was now more secure defensively. Offensively, however, there were only occasional chances to score, such as through Klara Bühl (60th). However, the hosts continued to have more of the game, who missed the great chance to make it 3-0 through Caitlin Foord in the 73rd minute.

So the Munich team could hope for a goal until the end and thus for extra time. However, the densely staggered Arsenal defense no longer allowed any major chances, not even in the seven minutes of stoppage time. So it stayed at 2-0. Arsenal will face either VfL Wolfsburg or Paris St. Germain in the semifinals.

FC Barcelona clearly prevails against Roma

FC Barcelona had previously beaten AS Roma 5-1 (3-0) in the second quarter-final game of the evening. The team from Catalonia had already won the first leg in Rome 1-0. The goals were scored by Fridolina Rolfö (2), María León, Asisat Oshoala and Patri. FC Barcelona will now meet either FC Chelsea or Olympique Lyon in the semi-finals.