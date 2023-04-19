Champions League: Only “magic” helps Bayern

There has never been a comeback after a deficit of three goals in Bayern’s Champions League history. The omens aren’t the best overall. “Confidence has dropped,” said coach Thomas Tuchel after the sobering 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim in the league. Bayern boss Oliver Kahn demanded: “We have a duty to throw in everything that is possible in this second leg.”

Müller outlined what the screenplay for the “Miracle of Munich” could look like. “Something has to go in our direction,” said the 33-year-old. “Let’s imagine that we scored a goal in the first half. Then you go into the second half with the prospect of maybe scoring a second goal. And from then on, every ball, every whistle, every situation can be crucial. It’s possible,” said Müller, who also included a “but” in his description: “But of course, there is also an opponent on the pitch.”

AP/Martin Meissner



In any case, Tuchel sees his players challenged with a top footballing and mental performance. “It’s about finding the faith, having the faith. But believing does not mean dreaming,” said the 49-year-old. “If we manage to win both halves, anything can happen,” said Tuchel. But you also need a little bit of luck for such great deeds. “There are moments that make decisive things out of small moments,” said Tuchel.

Torlue at Bayern

However, Bayern are currently plagued by a major problem: scoring goals. “It wasn’t as if you had the feeling that the offensive players missed chance after chance,” said Joshua Kimmich with concern after the 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim. Who should now score against City? The recently injured Eric Choupo-Moting returned to training at the beginning of the week. Tuchel could also summon up Sadio Mane, who was pardoned after the dispute with Leroy Sane. The Senegalese, who was brought in with high hopes, has so far proven to be more powerful off the field than on the pitch.

Champions League Finalphase

Manchester City don’t have problems like that. Erling Haaland has 47 competitive goals this season after his brace in the Premier League at the weekend. After all, his substitute Julian Alvarez is an Argentinian world champion. Haaland already announced a “big week” in advance. The Munich visit is followed by the FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United and then the league hit against leaders Arsenal on April 26th.

Guardiola expects Bayern “at the limit”

What makes the Munich straw even thinner: City have never conceded more than two goals since Christmas. The sky blues won the last ten games in all competitions with a goal difference of 37:4. Guardiola didn’t want to know anything about a game against an opponent who was suffering from internal squabbles – on the contrary. “Sometimes you need the conflict to bring the team closer together. It’s not a weakness, it’s an advantage,” explained the Spaniard.

IMAGO/Martin Rickett



The former Bayern coach presented himself as a Munich intimate: “I can imagine the situation against City. Bayern Munich will show the best performance on Wednesday. You will play at the limit. I know you. If we become just a little passive, we will suffer.”

Several teams have already managed to catch up by three goals in CL history. Mane was there once. With Liverpool in May 2019 he managed to turn things around in the semi-finals after a 3-0 loss at Barcelona thanks to a 4-0 win at Anfield. “We’re going full steam ahead, we still have a chance,” announced Müller. To what extent goals should be avoided against Haaland and Co. remains another topic.