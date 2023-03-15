Liverpool FC misses a great football miracle and is eliminated in the round of 16. In Madrid, Jürgen Klopp is not rewarded for his big risk. The coach now has to answer for a weak season.

Jürgen Klopp missed a football miracle against Real Madrid with Liverpool FC. Spain’s record champions moved into the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday evening with a 1-0 (0-0) win and thus eliminated the Reds. Karim Benzema (79th minute) scored the goal for the sovereign hosts. The defending champions had already won the round of 16 first leg 5-2 at Anfield, so the chances for Klopp’s team were slim anyway. The draw for the quarter-finals will take place this Friday.

In the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, an entertaining game developed from the start. In view of the heavy burden from the first leg, Liverpool started offensively and courageously with four nominal strikers in the starting lineup – and thus offered the hosts space. Real created chances, Eduardo Camavingas (20′) Schlenzer was just able to steer goalkeeper Alisson to the crossbar. Liverpool then acted more stable and created chances for themselves, but Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was always there.

Afterwards, the English repeatedly revealed mysterious defensive gaps, which Real did not play out consistently. So the guests stayed in the game, but it was no longer enough for a miracle. Instead, Benzema’s goal ended Klopp and his players’ vague quarter-final hopes. After an assist from Vinicius Júnior, the Frenchman put the ball in from close range. “We couldn’t do it today and Real Madrid didn’t allow a miracle today. They were super controlled and brought their quality and experience to the pitch. Then the result – 0: 0 or 0: 1 – doesn’t make the cabbage fat anymore,” Klopp analyzed on DAZN.

The Community Shield as a small consolation

“We did well, had a good balance. The only drawback was the conversion of chances. It could have been higher,” Real’s defender Antonio Rüdiger analyzed on DAZN. Madrid is now facing the Clásico in the league against Barcelona. Rüdiger spoke of a “must-win game”. Real is currently nine points behind their arch-rivals.

Antonio Rüdiger tackles Darwin Nunez and is in the quarterfinals with Real Which: AFP/PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

After losing both cup competitions and being 24 points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League, it is already clear in Liverpool that Klopp expects a season without a big title. Liverpool had only won the rather insignificant Community Shield, the English Supercup, at the beginning of the season.

It was still too early for Klopp to sum up the season, but he still analyzed “different reasons” for the difficult Liverpool season. “Some things have to do with injuries at the beginning, others with rhythm that we didn’t find because we had injuries. We need consistency in our performances. The boys played outstanding football in a few moments. But not often enough to have a better season,” said Klopp. His goal is the Champions League qualification: “That would be at the top of my shelf.”