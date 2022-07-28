Home Sports Champions League Pang Junxu misses 2 strokes 147 straight wins O’Sullivan Carter to advance
Sports

Champions League Pang Junxu misses 2 strokes 147 straight wins O’Sullivan Carter to advance

by admin
Champions League Pang Junxu misses 2 strokes 147 straight wins O’Sullivan Carter to advance

　　Original title: Champions League Pang Junxu missed 2 strokes 147 straight wins O’Sullivan Carter to advance

In the early morning of July 28th, Beijing time, the 2022 Snooker Champions League ranked version ended the third match day of the second stage. In the Group A match, although Chinese player Pang Junxu missed the opportunity of 147 by 2 strokes, he defeated Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter successively, and finally won the group with 2 wins and 1 draw with an unbeaten record of 7 points. First, advance to the third stage. Another Chinese player Yuan Sijun, O’Sullivan and Carter ranked second to fourth in the group and were all eliminated.

On the second match day of the second stage, a total of 4 Chinese players played. Among them, Pang Junxu and Yuan Sijun, together with Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter, are in Group A.

Pang Junxu played very well in the game. In the first game, after the big score of 1-1, he shot 2 50+ shots in succession, with 78-37, 32-72(64), 70(69)-0 and 66(50)-1, the big score was 3-1 Beat Ali Carter. In the second game against O’Sullivan, he lost 2 shocks 147 in the 2nd and 4th innings, and finally ended with 54-42, 104 (104)-0, 0-74 (74) and 73 (73) -0, the big score 3-1 victory over “Rocket”. After winning 2 consecutive victories, he shot a 60+ in the Chinese Derby with Yuan Sijun, with 18-73 (57), 64-24, 74 (65)-19 and 0-73 (73), a big score of 2 -2 shook hands with him to make peace, so he won the first place in the group and advanced to the third stage with an unbeaten record of 2 wins, 1 draw and 7 points.

See also  Italy women's volleyball on TV, where to see the Nations League final - Sport - Other Sports

Yuan Sijun, another teenager in the same group, also performed well. In the first game, he shot 3 shots 50+, won 3 consecutive games with 133 (74, 59)-0, 59-46 and 66 (64)-34, and swept Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 with a big score. In the second game, although he failed to score 50+ in a single stroke, he still tied Ali with 75-47, 7-116 (80), 22-89 (58) and 42-30, with a big score of 2-2. – Carter. After the draw with Pang Junxu, he ranked second in the group with 1 win and 2 draws with 5 points.

No. 1 seed Ronnie O’Sullivan performed poorly in this group. Although he also broke 100 with 1 stroke, 70+ with 1 stroke and 60+ with 1 stroke, and swept Ali Carter 3-0 with a big score, but after losing to 2 Chinese teenagers in succession, he still has 1 win and 2 losses. With 3 points, they are ranked third in the group. Carter is at the bottom of the group with only 1 draw, 2 losses and 1 point.

In addition, in the 6 games in this group, only O’Sullivan and Pang Junxu hit 2 to break 100.

You may also like

Fabio Mian is back: “Old Wild West, we...

Fire on the Karst: the flames regain strength,...

Koke snubs CR7: “We have a good team...

The Ultimate Pure Energy Gathering | Tonino Lamborghini...

Pavia is the day of the rally. “We...

F1, Hungarian GP times. Where to see the...

Calcio, press review of the main Italian and...

British media:Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave the...

Riso Scotti closes for the “wild card” Coviello...

Elvis brings everyone on the track with “Una...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy