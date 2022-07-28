Original title: Champions League Pang Junxu missed 2 strokes 147 straight wins O’Sullivan Carter to advance

In the early morning of July 28th, Beijing time, the 2022 Snooker Champions League ranked version ended the third match day of the second stage. In the Group A match, although Chinese player Pang Junxu missed the opportunity of 147 by 2 strokes, he defeated Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter successively, and finally won the group with 2 wins and 1 draw with an unbeaten record of 7 points. First, advance to the third stage. Another Chinese player Yuan Sijun, O’Sullivan and Carter ranked second to fourth in the group and were all eliminated.

On the second match day of the second stage, a total of 4 Chinese players played. Among them, Pang Junxu and Yuan Sijun, together with Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter, are in Group A.

Pang Junxu played very well in the game. In the first game, after the big score of 1-1, he shot 2 50+ shots in succession, with 78-37, 32-72(64), 70(69)-0 and 66(50)-1, the big score was 3-1 Beat Ali Carter. In the second game against O’Sullivan, he lost 2 shocks 147 in the 2nd and 4th innings, and finally ended with 54-42, 104 (104)-0, 0-74 (74) and 73 (73) -0, the big score 3-1 victory over “Rocket”. After winning 2 consecutive victories, he shot a 60+ in the Chinese Derby with Yuan Sijun, with 18-73 (57), 64-24, 74 (65)-19 and 0-73 (73), a big score of 2 -2 shook hands with him to make peace, so he won the first place in the group and advanced to the third stage with an unbeaten record of 2 wins, 1 draw and 7 points.

Yuan Sijun, another teenager in the same group, also performed well. In the first game, he shot 3 shots 50+, won 3 consecutive games with 133 (74, 59)-0, 59-46 and 66 (64)-34, and swept Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 with a big score. In the second game, although he failed to score 50+ in a single stroke, he still tied Ali with 75-47, 7-116 (80), 22-89 (58) and 42-30, with a big score of 2-2. – Carter. After the draw with Pang Junxu, he ranked second in the group with 1 win and 2 draws with 5 points.

No. 1 seed Ronnie O’Sullivan performed poorly in this group. Although he also broke 100 with 1 stroke, 70+ with 1 stroke and 60+ with 1 stroke, and swept Ali Carter 3-0 with a big score, but after losing to 2 Chinese teenagers in succession, he still has 1 win and 2 losses. With 3 points, they are ranked third in the group. Carter is at the bottom of the group with only 1 draw, 2 losses and 1 point.

In addition, in the 6 games in this group, only O’Sullivan and Pang Junxu hit 2 to break 100.