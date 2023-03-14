Porto-Inter, match valid for the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, ended with a score of 0-0. Thanks to Lukaku’s 1-0 first leg, Inter thus achieves the passage to the quarter-finals of this competition. Below are the votes of the protagonists of the match to understand the progress of the match.

Port report cards

Diogo COSTA 6 – Basically never called into question.

PEPÊ 5.5 – He suffers a lot on the left, especially in the first half on a wild Dimarco.

Fabio CARDOSO 6 – Check Lautaro’s attempts carefully. He keeps a bang on Dzeko.

Ivan MARCANO 6.5 – He makes himself felt with his physique on the Bosnian, even if from time to time his ex-mate at Roma shows him some classy shots.

Zaydu SANUSI 6,5 – Few smudges. Holds Dumfries with no problems and plays a fine match. From 85′ WENDELL – sv.

Stephen EUSTAQUIO 6 – It proves more of sacrifice than of quality, but it’s also his game certainly not to be thrown away. Dal 70’ André FRANCO 6 – His entry doesn’t change things: Porto can’t find the change of pace.

Marko GRUJIC 6,5 – He works well in the middle of the field, distributing many balls in order. Exactly as he had done in Milan.

Matthew URIBE 6.5 – Perhaps the best of Porto in the middle, if only for geometry and order. Half a vote less for the only little mistake that risks costing a lot. Sanusi makes up for him.

Wenderson GALEN 6 – Well in the first part of the match, he goes down the distance, missing a few balls too many.

EVANILSON 5 – Controlled great by Bastoni. Truly evanescent. From 70′ Toni MARTINEZ 6 – A nice bicycle kick in the final that gives Inter a few shivers.

Mehdi TAREMI 5 – It doesn’t affect. He is taken well by the Inter defense and only gets noticed in full stoppage time, when his only dangerous shot of the match is well saved by Onana.

All. Sergio CONCEIÇÃO 6 – All in all, yours is a good Port; an orderly team, an eleven with clear ideas… But that only goes up to a certain point. In fact, the problem, or rather ‘the feeling’, is that they could have stayed on the pitch for 6 days without scoring (with the exception of a convulsive finish where there were more nerves, tensions than ideas). Too little dangerous to deserve the quarterfinals.

Inter report cards

André ONANA 7 – Be careful in that couple of conclusions on which you are called into question. Ordinary administration, at least until the 95th minute, when he stretches the ball on Taremi just enough to send Inter to the quarter-finals.

Matthew DARMIAN 7.5 – He manages the miracle of blocking the ‘Inzaghi theory’, i.e. booking, therefore substitution. He gets a yellow card at the start but despite this he plays a sumptuous game, as an absolute defensive wall for the Nerazzurri. Dall’80’ Milan SKRINIAR – sv.

Francesco ACERBI 6,5 – In the center of defense he is attentive and precise, leading the department with great experience and cleanliness in an evening in which he is constantly under pressure.

Alessandro BASTONI 7 – Like Acerbi, he works very well in defence, with the plus of a truly brilliant first half hour of the match from the point of view of ball-and-chain exits. Dal 74′ Stefan DE VRIJ 6 – Help in the final.

Denzel DUMFRIES 6 – It would be the real insufficient of this Inter. He risks very big – again – with yet another uncoordinated shoulder. In the first half he often goes into crisis, making mistakes both from a technical point of view and in reading situations. He pulls himself up only in the final, when in full recovery he helps Onana save on the line.

Nicolò BARELLA 6 – A really insufficient first half, with a match too far from his game standards. In the second half, however, if nothing else, he finds dynamism and running, giving a hand as a protective shield for the defence. From 80′ Marcelo BROZOVIC – sv.

Hakan CALHANOGLU 6,5 – An evening of suffering rather than construction, of interdiction and sacrifice rather than offensive flashes. But that’s okay. The “new” Calhanoglu is also this. And in Inter’s most important match of the season – at least so far – he proves to be a reliable player.

Henrikh MKHITARYAN 6,5 – Technically he remains a superior player, even on an evening – at least at the beginning – where he too struggles to light up. But then he comes out with good geometries and many correct readings.

Federico DIMARCO 7 – Together with Darmian the best of Inter tonight. In the first half he dominates on the left and perhaps saves Porto’s only real chance. From 70′ Danilo D’AMBROSIO – An attentive race finale for him too, without too many frills.

Lautaro MARTINEZ 5.5 – He missed up front, missing many – too many – balls both in the management phase and in the finishing phase. But for an evening at Inter, after all, that’s fine.

Edin DZEKO 7 – A huge job up front, where sometimes he widens, sometimes he lowers himself, almost always doing the right thing for the team and reminding the world of his rare technical cleanliness for a center forward of that size. Dal 70′ Romelu LUKAKU 6 – Final without particular rings.

Coach Simone INZAGHI 6 – Inter are not shining tonight; and probably even speculates a little too much. Net of everything however, even without enchanting, he obtained the result, bringing the Nerazzurri back to the quarter-finals of this competition after 12 years and achieving a very important goal both for the season and from an economic point of view. So good.

