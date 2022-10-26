Inter are looking for qualification at home against Viktoria, Napoli already wants to secure first place in the round of 16

The fifth round of the Champions League sees Inter and Napoli play at home against Viktoria Plzen and Rangers respectively. After four points in two matches with Barcelona, ​​the Nerazzurri only need one success to access the second round with one round to spare. Qualification speech already filed instead for the Azzurri who face the Scots with the best attack of the Champions League and with a 100% recovered Osimhen and scoring from three consecutive games.

Inter-Viktoria Plzen, Wednesday 18.45 — The Nerazzurri host Viktoria Plzen at San Siro for a victory that would mean second round. Hosts clearly favorites in a challenge that seems one-way, according to the bookmakers it is difficult to raise the odds even by adding an Over 2.5. Special observation of Lukaku who could return to the field after more than two months.

In the other group C challenge, Barcelona meet Bayern Munich, already qualified, at the Camp Nou. Delicate challenge for the Blaugrana who, even if successful, could be eliminated from the round of 16 race. According to the experts it will be a balanced match with the hosts slightly favored but with high odds (1 to 2.34 with PlanetWin and 2 to 2.88 with 888Sport). The most anticipated scorer is obviously Lewandowski at 2.00 with Sisal.

Napoli-Rangers, Wednesday at 21.00 — Napoli first in the standings meets the Scots of Rangers for the last match of the groups at home. Favorite hosts for the final success with the bookmakers who expect, also given the best attack of the Champions League, a match with at least three goals.

The match between Ajax and Liverpool closes the group. The guests need only a draw for the mathematical qualification and in the event of victory, the top of the table in the match against Napoli would be decided on the last day at Anfield. The Reds start ahead in the odds and their success is given at 1.88 with 888Sport, more difficult a victory of the Dutch at 3.90 with Betfair or an equal to 4.20 with Bet365.

Group B — Club Brugge, already qualified and surprised by this group, hosts Porto second in the standings. Although the Belgian team has not yet lost in this CL and has the best defense with zero goals conceded (3.40 with LeoVegas), a success by the guests is instead quoted 2.20 with Novibet. However, the experts imagine a balanced game with few goals given the Over 2.5 to 1.90 with 888Sport. In the other match Atletico Madrid look for the three points to Wanda against Leverkusen to continue hoping for qualification. Home favorites at 1.82 with PlanetWin while a success of the Germans is quoted at 4.75 with Goldbet.

Group D — Still all open in Group D with four teams in three points. Tottenham hosts Sporting Lisbon and takes the lead in the odds (1.48 with 888Sport). A success of the Spurs would mean eighth and a trip of the Portuguese is quoted 7.00 with Goldbet. Kane is the most anticipated striker and a network of him at any one time is quoted at 1.85 from Sisal and LeoVegas. The Eintracht – Marseille challenge closes the fifth day of the Champions League: home favorites at 2.30 with Snai compared to the guests at 3.20 with Betfair and Sisal, high odds for an Over 2.5 to 2.00 with Bet365.

