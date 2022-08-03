In the first leg of the penultimate obstacle before the group stage, the Norwegians win 5-0 with the Lithuanians of Zalgiris, the Serbs give 5 to the Armenians of Pyunik. Dynamo Kiev of measure (1-0) on the Austrians of Sturm

After yesterday’s 5 matches, the second round of the Champions qualifiers was completed today with the remaining 5 matches. In the “Champions” draw, everything is easy for Bodo Glimt, opponent of Roma in the last edition of the Conference League.

The Norwegians dominated the Lithuanians of Zalgiris Kaunas at home, beaten 5-0, thus mortgaging the passage to the last preliminary, where they will find (draw made yesterday in Nyon) the winner of Ludogorets-Dinamo Zagreb (Croatian success yesterday 2-1 in Bulgaria). Equal instead between the Azeris of Qarabag and the Hungarians of Ferencvaros. Qualification that will then be decided in the return of Budapest. Those who pass find the winner of Sheriff Tiraspol-Viktoria Plzen (1-2 yesterday in Moldova). Walk also for the Israelis of Maccabi Haifa, 4-0 to the Cypriots of Apoel Limassol. In the third preliminary – barring sensational reversals – they will find the winner of Red Star-Punyk Yerevan. Tonight at the Marakana in Belgrade the Serbs had no problems in dominating the Armenians, beaten 5-0 with a hat-trick by Ghanaian Bukari.

place — In the “Place” draw, only one match tonight, the one between Dinamo Kiev and Sturm on the neutral of Lodz (Poland). The Ukrainians won 1-0 with a goal from Karavaev (the hero of the extra-time success against Fenerbahce in the previous round) in the 28th minute. The winner will presumably face Benfica, who yesterday wiped out the Norwegians of Midtjylland 4-1. The other intersection will confront those who will pass between Union Saint-Gilloise and the Glasgow Rangers (Scots defeated 2-0 in Belgium yesterday) and the winner of Psv Eindhoven-Monaco (1-1 yesterday in the Principality). See also Sportweek: Pioli and his fellow coaches

Results — Stella Rossa Belgrade (Ser)-Pyunik (Arm) 5-0; Maccabi Haifa 4-0 Apollon Limassol; Dynamo Kiev (Ucr)-Sturm (Aut) 1-0; Qarabag (Aze) – Ferencvaros (Young) 1-1; Bodo Glimt (North) beat Zalgiris Kaunas (Lit) 5-0

already at the group stage — These are the 24 teams already admitted to the group stage.

First band: Real Madrid, Bayern Monaco, Eintracht Francoforte, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Porto, Milan and Ajax.

Second band: Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Seville, Barcelona, ​​Leipzig, Juventus and Tottenham.

Third band: Borussia Dortmund, Naples, Salzburg, Sporting, Shakhtar, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter and Marseille.

Fourth band: Celtic, Bruges, four teams from the “Champions” path, two teams from the “Home” path.

August 3, 2022 (change August 3, 2022 | 22:52)

