DFC Bayern has reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Munich team came up against Paris Saint-Germain after the 1-0 in the first leg in their own stadium to a 2-0. The French champions, with their superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, lacked penetrating power.

“In the first half we did wrong what we discussed before the game. The rooms were just too big. And in the second half we defended extremely calmly, won the ball well and were then better than our opponents. We deserved to win,” said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann: “We acted as ‘we’. And this is how you can crack PSG.”

At the break, however, the German record champions should have been behind. It was only thanks to Matthijs de Ligt that the score was still 0-0 after 45 minutes. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer dribbled unnecessarily against Achraf Hakimi in his own penalty area. The Dutchman then straddled Vitinhas’ shot at the empty goal centimeters from the line (38′). “You have to be honest, in a football game like this there are always moments where you need luck through diligence,” said Thomas Müller. Sommer, Swiss national goalkeeper, was grateful after the game: “I’ll put a truck of Swiss chocolate in front of his door.”

Decisive of the game: Matthijs de Ligt saves for his defeated goalkeeper Yann Sommer Source: Getty Images/Alexander Hassenstein

In the second half, FC Bayern played calmly and efficiently. The opponent only caused a stir with a change. In the second half, PSG coach Christophe Galtier replaced former Leipzig player Nordi Mukiele – the Frenchman only came on in the 36th minute for the ailing captain Marquinhos.

Choupo-Moting scores on the second try

Munich, who started without Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry, got off to a much better start after the restart. The supposed lead by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was called back in the 52nd minute due to Müller being offside. Nine minutes later, Choupo-Moting converted a pass from Leon Goretzka to make it 1-0 (61st minute) in accordance with the rules. Goretzka and Müller had previously chased the ball from Marco Verratti in the PSG penalty area. As in the 1-0 first leg success with Kingsley Coman’s goal, a former PSG professional became a nightmare for the French champions, who failed again in Europe, in the second leg.

The highly praised French offensive remained pale. In front of 75,000 spectators in the sold-out stadium, the Munich defense around defense chief Dayot Upamecano and the amazingly calm Josip Stanisic slowed down the attacks by Messi and Mbappé. Significantly, defender Sergio Ramos had the two best opportunities for Paris. The Spaniard failed with a header at Sommer (64th) and also aimed too imprecisely with his second chance (82nd). Substitute Serge Gnabry later increased it to 2-0 (89th).