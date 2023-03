“Milan and Inter must raise their level in the quarter-finals, Napoli already seem to me to be on a par with the other teams in the quarter-finals, they have the audacity and the qualities to play against anyone”: this is Alex Del Piero’s analysis in the Sky Sport post match. A consideration shared by Fabio Capello: “Milan and Inter must understand that there is a different speed in Europe”

