Status: 03/14/2023 11:15 p.m

FC Bayern has already reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League and will find out who they will meet on March 17th. Eintracht Frankfurt could follow suit.

However, the Frankfurters have bad cards. Coach Oliver Glasner’s team lost the first leg against SSC Naples 2-0 and will also have to do without their own fans on Wednesday (03/15/2023).

Liverpool with a difficult task

The undertaking of the is almost hopeless FC Liverpool, to close the gap of 2:5 at Real Madrid. On the other hand, the game between FC Porto and Inter Milan should be exciting. The Portuguese lost the first leg in Italy 0-1.

round of 16

arrow right

Draw also for the semi-finals

On Friday 17 March, two days after the last round of 16, UEFA will draw the quarter-finals and semi-finals in Nyon, Switzerland. There are no restrictions there, so there could also be duels between two German teams – if they advance a round.

The quarterfinals will take place on 11./12. and 18./19. April 2023, the dates for the semi-finals are April 9th ​​and 10th. and 16./17. May 2023. The final will take place on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium.