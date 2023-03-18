Champions League quarter-finals: Manchester City face Bayern, Real Madrid face ChelseaFly into the homes of ordinary people

The draw ceremony for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals was held at UEFA headquarters tonight. After the draw, the dust settled for the four teams. Among them, the strong dialogue between Manchester City and Bayern Munich attracted the most attention.

After entering the quarter-finals, the UEFA Champions League no longer adopts the principle of avoidance of seeded teams and teams from the same association, which greatly increases the probability of the favorites meeting in advance. In tonight’s draw, Real Madrid and Chelsea were drawn first, followed by Inter Milan and Benfica, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, and AC Milan and Naples.

The confrontation between Manchester City and Bayern is regarded as an early final. Since the “Blue Moon Legion” coach Pep Guardiola has coached Bayern for many years, this time the two teams meet again. How will the Spanish coach face his old club? , is very worth looking forward to.

In addition to the quarter-finals, this season’s Champions League semi-final divisions are also released at the same time. According to the results of the draw, the winner between Real Madrid and Chelsea will face Bayern or Manchester City in the semi-finals; the winner between AC Milan and Naples will face Inter Milan or Benfica in the semi-finals. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Lu Weixin)