Champions League quarter-finals: Real Madrid again too strong for Chelsea

Defending champions Real Madrid are again in the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Spaniards won the quarter-final second leg at Chelsea 2-0 (0-0) with two goals from Rodrygo. Real had already won the first leg 2-0.

Chelsea obviously had big plans, because the Londoners started the game strongly and immediately had a big chance – but N’Golo Kanté shot a volley just wide of the goal from eight meters (11th).

Shortly afterwards, Rodrygo showed that Real Madrid also have their offensive qualities. However, his powerful shot into the near corner bounced off the outside of the post (20′). After that, Chelsea’s glory was over for now. The next chances from Vinicius Júnior (28th and 41st) and Luka Modric (33rd) went to the Madrilenians again.

Only shortly before the break did Chelsea appear dangerous again – and how! But Marc Cucurella couldn’t get the ball past Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from two meters away (45′).

With swing from the cabin – shock by Rodrygo

The missed big chance seemed to inspire Chelsea, because the Londoners came out of the break with momentum and had the next chance through Kanté and Kai Havertz – before Real then turned off the juice from the English.

Rodrygo initiated a counterattack on the right, played to Vinicius Júnior and then completed the pass himself (58th).

Chelsea now needed three goals to still force extra time – almost impossible against a savvy team like Madrid. Chelsea tried anyway, but were mercilessly countered. Again Rodrygo used a counterattack to make the final decision (80th).