The Scots win by measure against PSV, so much effort for the Croats who overturned the goal from the disadvantage of the first leg and obtained the qualification by spreading in the final of extra time. The goalless draw in Turkey condemns Trabzonspor

Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb and Rangers pass. The draw of the 32 teams participating in the next Champions League is now complete. For the Danes, after the victory a week ago, a 0-0 draw at Trabzonspor is enough to qualify. The Croatians eliminated Bodo Glimt in extra time while Rangers, after the 2-2 first leg, beat PSV with a goal from Colak.

TRABZONSPOR-COPENAGHEn 0-0 — To overturn last week’s 1-2, the Turks focus on Cornelius, former of the match, at the center of the attack. At the start of the game, the guests are dangerous with Bardhi and Falk. Trabzonspor respond with Djaniny, stopped by the opposing goalkeeper. Just Cornelius, at 20 ‘, almost finds the 1-0 on a cross from the former Udinese Stryger Larsen. In the end of the first half, Copenhagen still close to the advantage twice. The hosts pushed in the second half, but Siopis ‘heel and Bakasetas’ long-range shot were not enough: Copenhagen resisted the assault and won a ticket for the group stage.

DYNAMO ZAGREB – BODO GLIMT 4-1 dts — The first leg victory in Norway (2-1) keeps the hopes of Bodo Glimt alive, aiming to hit the first, historic qualification for the Champions League. In Zagreb, however, Dinamo took the lead after 4 ‘. The stamp is from Orsic, good at beating Haikin at the end of a quick counterattack of his. The Croatians are not satisfied and double with Bruno Petkovic: at 35 ‘, the former Bologna controls a ball in the area and then sends it to the net with a overhead kick. The Bodo’s reaction comes in the last half hour. The first flash bears the signature of Mugisha, then the newly entered Gronbaek, face to face with the goalkeeper, finds the goal that extends the challenge until extra time. The Norwegians’ dream sets in the 117th minute, when Dinamo Zagreb take advantage of a hole in the opposing defense: the ball ends up on the side of Drmic, who kicks from the edge and scores 3-1. Two minutes later, when Bodo is now unbalanced forward, the joy of the goal also arrives for Bockaj, author of the definitive 4-1. See also Real Madrid-Inter: the precedents. It has always gone badly for the Nerazzurri

PSV-RANGERS 0-1 — After the tie in the first leg, both teams start with their foot on the accelerator, trying to immediately take the lead. The Dutch try with Gakpo and de Jong, but their shots are rejected. Rangers respond with Kent and Lundstram, in the first half final the PSV scares the Scots with Max, Sangarè and the usual Gakpo and de Jong. At the beginning of the second half they pushed Tavernier and his teammates, who first hit the crossbar with Kent and then unlocked the match using a mistake by Ramalho. The Brazilian central is surprised by Tillma, who serves Colak a ball that is only to be placed on the net. In the final, the PSV looks for the network that would be worth the access to extra time, but without success.

August 25 – 00:00

